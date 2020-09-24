Shannon Briggs Ready To Replace Roy Jones Jr And Fight Mike Tyson: 'Tag Me In, Champ!'

In the days that followed Mike Tyson expressing an interest in making his boxing return, Shannon Briggs emerged as a legitimate contender to welcome the boxing great back into the ring. However, as the match was about to be finalised, Mike Tyson allegedly changed his mind and chose to fight Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition match, with the profits going to charity. Just a few weeks after Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr was made official, the organisers had to reschedule the match to November 28 which 'Captain Hook' allegedly didn’t like. According to various reports, Roy Jones Jr was so unhappy with the change in date that he threatened to walk away from the bout a couple of times.

Is Shannon Briggs still ready to fight Mike Tyson?

Recently, Shannon Briggs chimed in on the matter and said he’s still ready to take on Mike Tyson if Roy Jones Jr doesn’t want the fight. While sharing a screenshot of the ongoing rumours, Shannon Briggs asked Roy Jones Jr to tag him in. He made it clear that he “never ran never will” and would fight Mike Tyson if Roy Jones Jr wants him to. “Hey say Champ having second thoughts. Tag me in Champ! I am from Brownsville too. Never ran, never will. Let’s go champ,” wrote the 48-year-old.

Roy Jones Jr set to face Mike Tyson on November 28

Though Roy Jones Jr was unhappy with the change in date, he later agreed to fight Mike Tyson on November 28, 2020. He also sat down with ESPN a few days ago where he revealed his game plan to take Mike Tyson down. Roy Jones Jr said that he has to depend on his superior movement and stamina to beat Tyson, who he believes is like a “pitbull pup”. “Mike Tyson knows one way. It's like playing with a pitbull pup – he'll play, but he'll get lost because all he knows is [to] go at it. That's all Mike knows, go at it. So I've got to be prepared for whatever Mike comes out with,” Roy Jones Jr added.

Tyson vs Jones Jr fight details: Updated match card

Heavyweight bout: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr (Rounds - 8)

Cruiserweight bout: Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson (Rounds - 6)

Light heavyweight bout: Sweden Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan (Rounds - 8)

Cruiserweight bout: Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter (Rounds - 6)

Image Source: Shannon Briggs, Mike Tyson Instagram