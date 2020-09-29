KSI Makes Bizzare Claims That He Could BEAT Mike Tyson In Boxing Match

Social media celebrity KSI holds an undefeated professional boxing record. The 27-year-old scored a split decision win over fellow YouTuber Logan Paul last year in his only professional bout, till date. KSI's recent comments may not go down well with the boxing fraternity after he boldly claimed he could beat former heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson, in a boxing match.

Appearing on YouTube channel Sidemen, KSI told the host he is confident he could score a win over Mike Tyson. Furthermore, the YouTuber even believes Logan Paul could also beat Tyson in the ring. Despite Tyson's dominant boxing career, KSI said age happens to be on his side, which could be crucial when going toe-to-toe against the Baddest Man on the Planet.

KSI, 27, has boldly claimed that he believes he would beat Mike Tyson, 54, if they fought now. The 1-0 YouTuber said: "I actually could though, I actually could. I'm undefeated, no-one has beaten me… The reason why? Age is on my side." pic.twitter.com/pAJvkA91I9 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 28, 2020

Trying to explain his strategy, KSI said he would try to take the fight to the distance by not "going all out" during the initial rounds. The latter stages of the fight are when KSI believes Tyson's age would catch up to him, allowing the 27-year-old to walk away with a win. KSI then revealed his coach, cruiserweight fighter Viddal Riley doesn't think he would last against Iron Mike. "Viddal said, ‘Nah, man.' He said, ‘You’d have to survive three rounds of three minutes, then possibly,'" KSI said during the interview.

Social media trolls KSI over bizarre claims

While KSI's strong words come on the back of his first boxing victory, Mike Tyson, 54, is widely regarded as one of the greatest in the sport. Tyson became the youngest world champion ever in 1986 when he beat Trevor Berbick to lift the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight championship. In his 20-year-career, Iron Mike lifted numerous heavyweight title, establishing himself as one of the greats in boxing history.

Unsurprisingly, the YouTuber was trolled on social media for his outlandish claims:

He makes a great point. He’s undefeated and in his prime whereas Mike Tyson already has 6 losses. KSI’s first victim - Logan Paul - is so highly rated he’s being considered for Floyd Mayweathers comeback opponent, so he’s already beaten fighters at the highest level. KSI in 3. pic.twitter.com/nWblMWd9p8 — CompanyNelson (@CompanyNelson2) September 28, 2020

One right uppercut from Tyson would make KSI forget both of his channel's password https://t.co/Zw8Vy0hs6Y — ⦼The Chair⦼ (@MajorChair) September 28, 2020

Mike Tyson is currently training for his highly-anticipated boxing return, which will be against Roy Jones Jr. on November 28. It will be Tyson's first fight in 15 years, having last fought Kevin McBride in 2005 in a losing effort. Tyson and Jones will face each other in an eight-round exhibition match in Carson, California. Tyson vs Jones will serve as the main card to the show also featuring a bout between cruiserweights Jake Paul (Logan Paul's brother) and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

