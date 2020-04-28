Brad Pitt Had Made Mike Tyson "mad As Hell" As He Caught Him In His Ex-wife's Bed

Brad Pitt has been a trending topic since he divorced Angelina Jolie. But this time, Brad Pitt has again managed to turn heads when the former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson revealed that he was involved with his ex-wife. Mike Tyson had revealed that he has caught Brad Pitt with his ex-wife Robin Givens. Read more to know about Brad Pitt and Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson says he once caught Brad Pitt in his ex-wife's bed

Mike Tyson had recently opened up about the time he had once caught Brad Pitt in bed with his ex-wife, Robin Givens. He had first revealed the same years ago while having a conversation with a news publishing house. Mike said that he was on his way to Robin in hopes to get some action before hitting a court hearing. Mike said that he was extremely angry to catch Bradd Pitt having sex with his ex-wife. Mike also revealed that “I was getting a divorce, but… every day before I would go to my lawyer's office to say 'she's a pig and stealing,' I would go to her house to have sex with her". During the interview, he also added, “This particular day, someone beat me to the punch. And I guess Brad got there earlier than I did."

Mike Tyson news

Mike Tyson has been an active user of social media. He has been sharing a number of posts from his quarantine life. Mike has also been sharing a number of posts about his safe distance show. Here are some of those Mike Tyson’s posts from his Instagram.

