Mike Tyson Planning To Return To Boxing At The Age Of 53 In A Four-round Exhibition Fight

Mike Tyson, the reformed 'Baddest Man on Planet Earth' is seemingly utilising the quarantine period to get back into shape as he is planning to return to the boxing ring soon for exhibition boxing rounds to raise money for charity. The 53-year-old has not boxed in a professional fight since 2006. However, Mike Tyson has always been associated with the combat sports community even after his retirement and wants to lace up the boxing gloves for one more time in his life as he eyes a comeback in the near future.

Mike Tyson return: Mike Tyson charity fight to happen soon

As per the reports in The Sun, Mike Tyson announced his return a few days back in an interview where the 53-year-old said, “I've been working out, I've been trying to get in the ring, I think I'm going to box some exhibitions and get in shape. I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.” Though Mike Tyson is yet to finalise his opponent for his comeback bout, the 53-year-old has confirmed that he is getting inside the boxing ring once again.

Mike Tyson return: Mike Tyson charity fight thrills fans and netizens

Mike Tyson became the youngest man to grab the WBC heavyweight title when he was 20 years old, and almost 33 years after the feat, the record still stands. Throughout his career, Mike Tyson has achieved a lot inside the boxing ring and boasts a sensational record of 50 wins with six losses. Though Mike Tyson lost his dominance in the final days of his boxing career, he is still regarded as one of the most intimidating men to have stepped in the ring. To this day, boxers and MMA fighters are often spotted in various training sessions with Mike Tyson. A few months back, UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou was seen taking advice from Mike Tyson as he was planning to face current WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury

Mike Tyson record: Fights- 56, Wins- 50 (KO-44), Losses-6

Image courtesy: Twitter