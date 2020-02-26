George Foreman Makes Stunning Offer To Help Deontay Wilder After Loss Against Tyson Fury

Two-time heavyweight champion George Foreman is willing to help Deontay Wilder avenge the first and only loss of his boxing career (against Tyson Fury on February 22). Deontay Wilder has faced a lot of criticism following his title loss on Saturday night. A lot of fans have started to question Wilder’s boxing abilities. However, George Foreman still has his faith in the 34-year-old Deontay Wilder and he is ready to train him for the future.

Wilder vs Fury: George Foreman is ready to train Deontay Wilder

Maybe it’s Time for Deontay Wilder, to come spend a 2-4 weeks with me. Happy for Fury; but see a need for Wilder pic.twitter.com/JwVA6M8hSK — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) February 25, 2020

The heavyweight boxer, who went on to fight The Great Muhammad Ali, took it out on Twitter and offered to train Deontay Wilder. George Foreman posted a picture of himself and captioned it, “Maybe it’s time for Deontay Wilder to come spend 2-4 weeks with me. Happy for Fury, but see a need for Wilder.”

However, Deontay Wilder is yet to respond to the offer. Wilder has already sacked his former trainer Mark Breland for throwing in the towel during his fight with Fury. In the meantime, George Foreman’s offer might look lucrative to Deontay Wilder and he is expected to accept the offer.

Wilder vs Fury 2 highlights

The heavyweight rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was a one-sided affair as Fury dominated Wilder throughout the fight. The Gypsy King outclassed Deontay Wilder for all the six rounds and secured two knockdowns in between. Deontay Wilder started to look uncomfortable as the fight proceeded. No wonder, Fury sensed Wilder’s condition as he went on to assault him thoroughly. Finally, in the seventh round, Tyson Fury landed some heavy shots over Wilder and successfully grabbed the WBC heavyweight title.

(Image courtesy: Box Rec)