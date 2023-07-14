Georges ST-Pierre names 'formidable' opponents UFC could put against him for his return

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced this week (July 6, 2023) that St-Pierre, the all-time great of mixed martial arts (MMA), will be returning to competition. To close out the year, the former UFC Welterweight and Middleweight champion will compete in a grappling match at a UFC Fight Pass Invitational event. The opponent for the returning legend is yet to be determined. However, the Canadian icon has a few names in mind.

3 things you need to know

Georges ST-Pierre is set to return to UFC for a grappling match

It will be GSP's first match since 2017

GSP is a former UFC Welterweight and Middleweight champion

GSP on who he could possible face in the grappling match

While the UFC is yet to zero in on an opponent for Georges ST-Pierre, the legend himself has some recommendations up his sleeves. As the stature of GSP is of an all-time great hence the competitor needs to be a fierce one as well. Thus, as a name is yet to be locked, GSP sees any of the Diaz Brothers, former Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and soon to be the contender for the 170-pound strap Colby Covington as the ideal candidates for the challenge.

“There’s a few names that could be good,” St-Pierre said on The MMA Hour. “I think I need to have someone that’s a formidable opponent. Someone the fans want to see me compete against.

“I think there’s many guys that could be an option, veteran fighters that have a good grappling background,” he continued. “Maybe the Diaz brothers (Nick and Nate) could be [good]. I don’t know. I’m a competitive guy and something like that I think the fans will want to see. It could be someone that is active right now. [Kamaru] Usman, [Colby] Covington, someone like this. It depends. I think it’s up to the audience to choose who they would like to see and I think it needs to be a formidable opponent, too. Someone that is from a grappling background. Someone that will give the fans a good show.”

Georges ST-Pierre will enter the ring after 2017

St-Pierre's upcoming fight will be his first since winning the Middleweight title against Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in November 2017. It was a return stint and moreover it was a brief one as the legend retired shortly after his decisive third-round rear-naked choke victory.

“I’m doing this more as a novelty competition match than a competition match to have a ranking and place to be the best,” St-Pierre said. “Because no illusion, I’m 42 years old. I have other priorities that are more important than this right now. Even though I’m gonna show up and be in the best shape of my life for this and the most prepared that I can be.”