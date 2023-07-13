Ronda Rousey To Script UFC Comeback? MMA Fighter Sparks Speculations About WWE Superstar

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest female superstars on the current WWE roster. She recently concluded her maiden run as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Shayna Baszler after being defeated by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Money In The Bank 2023 PPV. Prior to joining WWE, Rousey was one of the biggest stars in the top MMA promotion, UFC.

UFC Fighter sparks massive rumors; WWE superstar could head back to her roots

Ronda Rousey made history as the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo, earning a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She then became the Women's Bantamweight Champion in Strikeforce and gained immense popularity when UFC focused on building its women's division around her. Rousey successfully defended her title six times and held the record for the most UFC title defenses by a female fighter until 2022.

Despite a couple of disappointing performances, her star power drew over a million pay-per-view viewers, highlighting her significant impact and influence inside the Octagon. The 36-year-old is now being linked with rumors about making a return to the octagon. Speaking during the press conference ahead of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 48, bantamweight star Chelsea Garner revealed she has been hearing that Rousey might make a comeback to the UFC in the 145-pound division. Here’s what Garner told MMA Junkie and the other reporters.

I’ve been hearing Ronda is coming back. I’ve heard she’s coming back at 145. You never know. … If I got out there and put on the performance I plan on putting (on), I’ll welcome her to 145. I think it would be a great fight. It has been a long time for her and things change, people get better, and I think people are on to her one-trick-pony armbar. Money talks, and she would bring eyes to the sport again. I feel like her time in WWE is starting to go down, so I’d like to see it.

While it is unclear whether Garner’s development is true, the idea of Rousey’s return to the Octagon would certainly excite the UFC fans. It is also being reported that Rousey’s WWE contract is set to expire at the end of the year.