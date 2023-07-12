'Not Looking Good For Musk': Zuckerberg Looks Absolutely Ripped In UFC Training Session

Weeks before Meta launched its Twitter rival, Threads, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk made headlines for accepting a potential MMA bout. The UFC boss Dana White opened up on the possibility of the cage match, saying both individuals are dead serious about the fight. Amid all the talks, Zuckerberg now seems to have started training for the dream MMA matchup.

3 Things You Need To Know

The MMA bout was first proposed by Elon Musk on Twitter

Accepting the offer, Zuckerberg asked Musk to send him the location

Dana White said if the fight takes place, it will be the biggest in UFC’s history

Mark Zuckerberg starts training for potential UFC bout against Elon Musk

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya took to his official social media handles on Tuesday night and shared snippets of an MMA training session with Mark Zuckerberg. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was also a part of it. As reported by TMZ, Adesanya and Volkanovski flew to the Facebook founder’s Northern California residence after the action-filled UFC 290 PPV in Las Vegas.

As per the report, Zuckerberg has been training with both the UFC champions for the past few days. In the pictures shared by Adesanya on social media, Zuckerberg looked absolutely ripped, posing alongside the UFC champions. Sharing the pictures, the Last Stylebender heaped praise on the 39-year-old tech mogul’s fighting spirit.

🏆🏆🏆

No fugazi with Mark 🦈

This is Serious Business‼️ pic.twitter.com/nraS4DrvuO — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 11, 2023

Here’s how the Internet reacted to Zuckerberg’s latest training session with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

My money was originally on Musk but Zuck making a real strong case at this point — creenis.eth (@CreenisE) July 11, 2023

This is not looking good for @elonmusk.



Elon, please get in shape.



The future of social media hangs in the balance! — Ash.deso (@investindigital) July 11, 2023

Mark after training with these legends pic.twitter.com/fhWFgCOGvD — Photoshopped AF | Citizen #1165 (@photoshopped_af) July 11, 2023

@elonmusk you better be training man, zuch is looking ready 👀 — Omar Agag (@OmarAgag6) July 11, 2023

UFC President Dana White on Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk fight

As reported earlier, UFC boss Dana White told TMZ live that Zuckerberg and Musk are absolutely serious about fighting each other in the Octagon. "Talked with Mark and Elon last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," White said. He also said if the fight takes place under the UFC banner, it will become the biggest fight in the promotion's history.