GL-W Vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Belarus Women's Handball Stage II Live Info

The Gomel Women vs BNTU Belaz Women handball match in the Belarus Women’s Stage II is set to take place at the Sports Complex Olympiets Stadium. The GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 13 at 7.30 PM IST. Here are the GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction, GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 dream team and the GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 top picks that could fetch Dream11 users maximum points.

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction: GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 preview

The GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction for the Gomel Women vs BTNU Belaz Women handball game should have some exciting picks. Both teams have lost only one game in their previous five encounters in the league, winning the remaining four. From the outset, both teams appear well suited to get a result with an intriguing game on the cards. But home team Gomel Women are expected to get the win due to the advantage of familiarity with the surroundings.

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction: GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 predicted line up

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 team predicted line up for Gomel Women - Yuliya Kuntsevich, Katsiaryna Silitskaya, Tatsiana Tsyrybka, Viktoriia Divak, Nataliia Striukova, Iryna Mokat, Iryna Dronava.

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 team predicted line up for BNTU Belaz Women - Alesya Safonova, Darya Vakulich, Anastastasiya Salei, Hanna Sukhamirava, Yana Sotnikava, Anastasiya Khaliaznikava, Natalia Kotsina

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction: GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 team

Here is the GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 team -

Goalkeeper: Alesya Sofana

Defenders: D Valkulich, K Silitskaya(VC), A Redka

Forwards: A Khaliaznikava, N Kotsina(C), Y Sotnikava

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction: GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 top picks

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 top picks for Gomel Women - Katsiaryna Silitskaya and Anna Redka

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 top picks for BNTU Belaz Women - Darya Vakulich and Anastasiya Khaliaznikava

Note: The GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction and GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis and does not guarantee positive results.