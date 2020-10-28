KIE Vs VHC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro Champions League Handball Live

Quick links:
THW Kiel (KIE) will face Telekom Veszprém HC (VHC) in the upcoming Euro Champions League Men's Handball game on Wednesday, October 28 at 11:15 pm IST (6:45 CET). The game will be played at the Sparkassen-Arena in Kiel in Germany. Here is our KIE vs VHC Dream11 prediction and KIE vs VHC Dream11 team.
Telekom Veszprém HC are currently occupying the second spot in the Euro Champions League Group B standings as they defeated RK Celje Pivovarna Laško in their last game. Petar Nenadic and team have played four games so far in the tournament and have won all of them. THW Kiel, on the other hand, are occupying the fourth spot with three wins in their last four.
Dario Quenstedt, Niklas Landin Jacobsen, Hartwig Saggau Philip, Mattias Andersson, Rune Dahmke, Sven Ehrig, Patrick Wiencek, Harald Reinkind, Sander Sagosen, Pavel Horak, Magnus Landin Jacobsen, Mykola Bilyk, Hendrik Pekeler, Domagoj Duvnjak, Miha Zarabec, Niclas Ekberg, Steffen Weinhold, Jesper Schmidt, Bevan Calvert, Maximilian Wäger Philipp, Oskar Sunnefeldt.
Rodrigo Corrales Rodal, Arpad Sterbik Capar, Márton Székely, Vladimir Cupara, Jorge Maqueda Peno, Petar Nenadic, Daniil Shishkarev, Rasmus Lauge Schmidt, Dejan Manaskov, Gasper Marguc, Patrik Ligetvári, Kentin Mahe, Mate Lekai, Rogerio Moraes Ferreira, Manuel Strlek, Rømer Berg Markussen Nikolaj, Blaz Blagotinsek, Vuko Borozan, Andreas Nilsson, Robin Tönnesen Kent, Zoltán Nagy László, Yahia Khaled Fathy Omar
Considering the recent run of form, our KIE vs VHC Dream11 prediction is that Telekom Veszprém will come out on top in this contest.
Tomorrow 18:45 (CET) is showtime for #MOTW as @thw_handball faces @telekomveszprem in #ehfcl🤩 Which side are you? #WirSindKiel or #RedUnited ❓ pic.twitter.com/9gWIj9uCTD— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 27, 2020
