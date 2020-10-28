KIE Vs VHC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro Champions League Handball Live

THW Kiel (KIE) will face Telekom Veszprém HC (VHC) in the upcoming Euro Champions League Men's Handball game on Wednesday, October 28 at 11:15 pm IST (6:45 CET). The game will be played at the Sparkassen-Arena in Kiel in Germany. Here is our KIE vs VHC Dream11 prediction and KIE vs VHC Dream11 team.

KIE vs VHC Dream11 prediction: KIE vs VHC Dream11 team and preview

Telekom Veszprém HC are currently occupying the second spot in the Euro Champions League Group B standings as they defeated RK Celje Pivovarna Laško in their last game. Petar Nenadic and team have played four games so far in the tournament and have won all of them. THW Kiel, on the other hand, are occupying the fourth spot with three wins in their last four.

KIE vs VHC live: KIE vs VHC Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Time: 11:15 pm IST (6:45 (CET)

Venue: Sparkassen-Arena in Kiel, Germany

Also Read l LIN vs KIE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Handball Bundesliga game preview

KIE vs VHC Dream11 prediction: Squad list

KIE vs VHC Dream11 team: THW Kiel squad

Dario Quenstedt, Niklas Landin Jacobsen, Hartwig Saggau Philip, Mattias Andersson, Rune Dahmke, Sven Ehrig, Patrick Wiencek, Harald Reinkind, Sander Sagosen, Pavel Horak, Magnus Landin Jacobsen, Mykola Bilyk, Hendrik Pekeler, Domagoj Duvnjak, Miha Zarabec, Niclas Ekberg, Steffen Weinhold, Jesper Schmidt, Bevan Calvert, Maximilian Wäger Philipp, Oskar Sunnefeldt.

KIE vs VHC Dream11 team: Telekom Veszprém HC squad

Rodrigo Corrales Rodal, Arpad Sterbik Capar, Márton Székely, Vladimir Cupara, Jorge Maqueda Peno, Petar Nenadic, Daniil Shishkarev, Rasmus Lauge Schmidt, Dejan Manaskov, Gasper Marguc, Patrik Ligetvári, Kentin Mahe, Mate Lekai, Rogerio Moraes Ferreira, Manuel Strlek, Rømer Berg Markussen Nikolaj, Blaz Blagotinsek, Vuko Borozan, Andreas Nilsson, Robin Tönnesen Kent, Zoltán Nagy László, Yahia Khaled Fathy Omar

Also Read l FB vs HBF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Bundesliga men's handball game preview

KIE vs VHC Dream11 prediction: Top picks

THW Kiel: Dario Quenstedt, Harald Reinkind, Niclas Ekberg

Telekom Veszprém HC: Rodrigo Corrales Rodal, Petar Nenadic, Andreas Nilsson

KIE vs VHC Dream11 prediction: KIE vs VHC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Dario Quenstedt

Defenders: Petar Nenadic, Vuko Borozan, Harald Reinkind

Forwards: Niclas Ekberg (SP), Andreas Nilsson, Rune Dahmke

Also Read l SCM vs FAG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, German Men's Bundesliga Handball live

KIE vs VHC live: KIE vs VHC match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our KIE vs VHC Dream11 prediction is that Telekom Veszprém will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KIE vs VHC Dream11 prediction and KIE vs VHC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KIE vs VHC Dream11 team and KIE vs VHC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l SFH vs LIN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, German Men's Handball live

Image Source: Telekom Veszprém HC Twitter