Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC Debut Clip Against Kamal Shalorus Makes Fans Go Nostalgic

Khabib Nurmagomedov has managed to emerge as one of the biggest superstars of UFC after thrashing Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 229 in 2019. However, the Dagestani’s legacy goes beyond just getting the better of McGregor. Lightweight champion Khabib is yet to lose a fight in his MMA career and he has been fighting in the promotion for 8 years now. During this period, Khabib Nurmagomedov has defeated some of the finest fighters of the world before conquering the lightweight strap at UFC 223. It’s 2020 and the lightweight champion is already looking out for retirement from the sport. Let us take a look at the fight that started Khabib Nurmagomedov’s incredible journey in UFC in 2012.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC debut against Kamal Shalorus

A young 23-year-old Khabib Nurmagomedov stunned the world by choking out Kamal Shalorus in his UFC debut in 2012. The Dagestani stepped inside the UFC octagon for the first time on UFC on FX headlined by Guillard vs Miller. There were high expectations from him and Khabib did not fail to impress his fans. After a brief fight of two rounds, Khabib made the final statement in Round No.3 by applying a rear-naked choke on his opponent, Kamal Shalorus. No wonder, the Iranian had nowhere to go as he tapped out and awarded Khabib his first victory under UFC. Take a look at the insane fight.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s current UFC status

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be defending his lightweight belt and an undefeated record of 28-0 in his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson. The highly anticipated lightweight contest is slated to take place at the main event of UFC 249 in April 2020. However, Khabib feels that his retirement is close and he will leave the sport after taking up two more fights in his career.

🗣 "Nobody will be around forever, so it's important to leave at the right time"@TeamKhabib on @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/O8f0I5TomF — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) December 14, 2019

