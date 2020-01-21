Conor McGregor In WWE? Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez Gives His Take

Cain Velasquez in a recent interview spoke about the results of UFC 246 and Conor McGregor’s win. When asked about Conor McGregor’s inclusion in WWE, the former UFC champion said that Conor McGregor would be a good fit for WWE.

He revealed that Conor McGregor is good at giving promos and will provide WWE with some iconic promos. He said that promos are the hardest part of WWE. However, for Conor McGregor, it’s really easy. He then hailed Conor McGregor as a great athlete and wished that ‘The Notorious One’ will visit WWE.

"I think he'd be well suited because of his promos. That's probably the hardest part and he nails that. And he's just a great athlete so he can definitely do it, yeah!" said Cain Velasquez.

Cain Velasquez announces retirement from UFC

A few weeks ago, former UFC Heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez announced his retirement from MMA and also withdrew his name from the USADA testing pool. According to sources, Velasquez took this decision because of his newfound love for WWE. After retiring from the UFC, Velasquez signed a contract with WWE.

That doesn’t mean that he is leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship because he is fed up. Velasquez earlier penned an emotional message on Twitter for his UFC fans, officials and his fellow wrestlers.

Cain Velasquez thanked his family, friends, and all the UFC fans for being with him for the past 11 years. He also thanked his coaches, teammates, and agents. He said that he was blessed to have a career doing something he absolutely loves. “There are few people in this world that can say that they have achieved what I have, and I am forever grateful for the opportunities and position I held being part of the UFC,” Velasquez said.

