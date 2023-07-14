'He'll be counting sheep': Francis Ngannou sends spine chilling warning to Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury will take on each other inside the boxing ring in Saudi Arabia. The long-awaited crossover battle between the MMA professional and the Boxing Champion will take place on October 28, 2023. While there is still time for D-Day to arrive, the war of words has already begun.

Francis Ngannou issues a warning to Tyson Fury

While historically it has been witnessed that whenever an MMA professional enters the Boxing arena the result hasn't been in his favor. Despite that, the confidence that these fighting agents have possessed and showcased over time has never given an impression that they will not start as the favorites. Francis Ngannou, who has all the buzz around him and is expected to do the unthinkable and unprecedented i.e., beat Tyson Fury is all pumped him and ahead of the fight had an intense warning for his opponent.

"My ultimate dream has always been to don the boxing gloves and challenge the very best. This is my golden opportunity to make that lifelong dream come true and solidify my claim as the most fearsome individual on the planet. All I can say to Tyson at this stage is that he better be nimble in that squared circle because if I lay a hand on him, he'll be counting sheep," Ngannou confidently stated.

Tyson Fury's answer to Ngannou's claims

Dismissive of Ngannou's claim to fame as the possessor of the most devastating punch in existence, Fury responded, saying, "Once that bell rings, it'll be a barrage of bombs! This chap supposedly possesses the hardest punch on the planet, but let's see how he reacts when the Big GK (Gypsy King) connects."

The fight between Fury and Ngannou will be scored by three judges using the traditional 10-point must system, with each round lasting three minutes. Even though Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, has stated that this is not an exhibition match, the implications for their professional records remain unknown.