Not Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou Names 'most Challenging Guy' In UFC Heavyweight Division

Jon Jones made his return to the Octagon earlier this year following a three-year-long absence from UFC. Stepping up a division, Jones chose Ciryl Gane as his opponent for his comeback, fighting for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship. He convincingly defeated Gane by submission two minutes and four seconds in the first round and picked up the heavyweight title for the first time in his illustrious MMA career.

Francis Ngannou provides verdict on possible Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic UFC fight

Former UFC heavyweight title Francis Ngannou signed a lucrative deal with the Professional Fighter League promotion after turning down an offer to extend his contract with UFC. This opened the path to the promotion building up a much-hyped title match for the vacant championship featuring Jon Jones and former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. Jones then called out former champion Stipe Miocic to be his opponent in his first title defense.

"Still the most challenging guy in the heavyweight division"

During a recent conversation with TMZ, Ngannou shed his thoughts on the possible Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic clash. Ngannou revealed he feels that if Jones and Miocic ever fight, it would be anything but easy for Jones to defeat Miocic. Ngannou defeated Miocic in their second fight during UFC 260 in March to become the UFC heavyweight champion.

On being quizzed if Jones could beat Miocic, Ngannou turned down the idea and termed Miocic as the most challenging guy in the division. Here’s what Francis Ngannou said.

It's gonna be tough for Jones. I think we all don't give the credit that is due to Stipe. Stipe is not having enough credit. For me, he's still the guy at heavyweight. He's still the most challenging guy in the heavyweight division

It is worth noting that Ngannou and Miocic went head to head on two different occasions in UFC. Ngannou suffered a loss by unanimous decision in their first fight at UFC 226 in 2018. However, he made a huge comeback in their next meet at UFC 260 in 2021, where he won by knockout in the 2nd round.