Jon Jones Ecstatic To Battle Tyson Fury, Wants UFC Boss Dana White To Make It Happen

Why you’re reading this: The UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and the WBC heavyweight Tyson Fury have been teasing a fight, ever since UFC commentator and podcast Joe Rogan proposed the idea. Jones and Fury were involved in a social media banter, challenging each other for a match in their respective sports. UFC boss Dana White previously weighed in his thoughts on the possible matchup, saying that the fight has the potential to become the biggest fight in the history of MMA.

3 Things You Need To Know:

Tyson Fury doesn’t seem interested to fight Jon Jones inside the Octagon

Fury earlier claimed he would walk out of the room if left alone with Jones

Jones previously taunted Fury for making a U-turn from his challenge

ALSO READ | UFC Boss Dana White Is Ready To Book One Of The Biggest Fights In MMA History

Jon Jones is up for a boxing match against Tyson Fury

During a recent appearance at a red carpet event at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar in Las Vegas, the 35-year-old UFC heavyweight world champion revealed he is willing to box Tyson Fury. As reported by MMA fighting, Jones said, “I would love it if Dana could make that fight happen”. It is worth noting that UFC boss Dana White previously gave a nod to the fight inside the boxing ring.

However, citing the excitement of fans to see the matchup happen, Jon Jones said, “That’s one thing about the UFC, we always give the fans what they want to see. Tyson Fury is just such a magnificent opponent, and it would be awesome to make that fight happen. I’m up for it, and I’d even be willing to box him. Let’s see what happens.”

ALSO READ | UFC 289: Amanda Nunes Announces Shock Retirement, Hangs Up Gloves After Win Vs Aldana

How did the Jon Jones vs Tyson Fury rivalry start?

As reported earlier, the Jon Jones vs Tyson Fury rivalry first became a talking point among fans after Joe Rogan talked about it on his podcast. This followed a heated war of words between Jones and Fury on social media. The UFC boss then spoke to BroBible and opened up on the online banter.

‘Tyson, if you're serious, let me know’: Dana White on Jon Jones vs Tyson Fury

Dana White said, “If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, I will make it happen. Here's my thing right now to Tyson Fury: Tyson, if you're serious, let me know. Tyson and I have a good relationship. I like Tyson Fury”. The UFC boss was clear about whom he would support in the match by saying ‘Jon Jones is the baddest dude on the planet’ and turning down any sort of debates.