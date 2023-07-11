Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Gets Locked-in, Will Take Place In Saudi Arabia

The news of the imminent return of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, for which the entire fight world was waiting for has arrived. Ngannou, who exited the MMA world and expressed interest in entering the boxing universe will take on arguably the greatest boxer of all time, Tyson Fury. It is a fight that will appeal to the fight fans all over the world and the date and venue is also been released.

3 things you need to know

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury will take on each other inside the boxing ring

Ngannou left UFC after talks with Dana White could not lead to a favorable agreement

Ngannou signed with PFL after quitting UFC

Also Read | Not Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou names 'most challenging guy' in UFC heavyweight division

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou confirmed

Tyson Fury, who is undefeated in 34 pro-boxing fights will take on the potentially the most ferocious MMA fighter of all time in the form of Francis Ngannou. The fight will take place in Saudi Arabia on October 28, 2023. Here's the official confirmation.

BREAKING 🚨: Tyson Fury will fight former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou under boxing rules in Saudi Arabia on October 28 🥊🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/Qx6182i9ZI — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 11, 2023

We have seen a premier boxer and a top MMA athlete coming face-to-face before and no it is not about Jake Paul vs Ben Askren, but this fight can be seen at par with McGregor vs Mayweather. However, yet again the MMA professional will enter the Boxing square. Ngannou will make his Boxing debut.

Also Read | Jon Jones And Francis Ngannou Come Face To Face To Ignite Hope Of Dream UFC Fight: WATCH

Francis Ngannou joins PFL after quiting UFC

After winning the UFC Heavyweight Title, Francis Ngannou came out to defend only once against Cyril Gane and after that could not reach an agreement with Dana White on a potential new fight. The deadlock resulted in Ngannou moving out of UFC and Jon Jones coming back to lift the eminent strap. Ngannou has now entered the PFL space but the match-up with Fury might not come under the promotion. More details on the fight will arrive in due time, but until then let's get excited because two dominant forces are set to meet face-to-face. What do you think can Ngannou carry the punch that can Knock out Fury or will Fury will demonstrate his sublime movement in the ring to track the Cameronian? Either way, it's going to be fight fans who will emerge as the real winners.