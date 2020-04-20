How Are UFC Rankings Determined? A Closer Look At The Current Pound-for-pound Rankings

Quick links:
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is arguably the biggest MMA organisation in the world and in 25 years since its establishment UFC has already produced a number of household names. The likes of Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier and several others have risen to prominence after making a mark in UFC. UFC reportedly has a roster consisting of over 195 fighters and is constantly expanding over the years.
Unlike other sports, judging a fighter purely on the basis of his/her skill is easier said than done. This is where UFC rankings come into play. UFC rankings determine a fighter’s ongoing status and the probability of getting a title shot in their respective divisions. The UFC rankings add to a fighter’s resume but how actually are UFC rankings determined?
As per the reports on the official website of UFC, rankings are determined by a panel made up of different media members in UFC. The participating media members put their votes for the top fighters by weight-class and pound-for-pound, and the maximum vote gainers make it to the final list of UFC rankings. However, a fighter can only be voted if he/she has an active status in the current UFC roster.
The fighters are eligible to appear in more than one weight class at a time but the champion and interim champion are regarded to be on the top positions of their respective divisions. The titleholders can also be voted for in the pound-for-pound-rankings. The UFC media panel responsible for the rankings are comprised of several media members and some of the notable outlets are MMA Oddsbreaker, CMFU 93.3, MMA Soldier, Blood &Sweat, Inside Fighting Radio, BoxeoMundial, Top Turtle Podcast, KHON Honolulu.
