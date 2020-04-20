How Are UFC Rankings Determined? A Closer Look At The Current Pound-for-pound Rankings

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is arguably the biggest MMA organisation in the world and in 25 years since its establishment UFC has already produced a number of household names. The likes of Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier and several others have risen to prominence after making a mark in UFC. UFC reportedly has a roster consisting of over 195 fighters and is constantly expanding over the years.

Unlike other sports, judging a fighter purely on the basis of his/her skill is easier said than done. This is where UFC rankings come into play. UFC rankings determine a fighter’s ongoing status and the probability of getting a title shot in their respective divisions. The UFC rankings add to a fighter’s resume but how actually are UFC rankings determined?

UFC: How are Rankings determined in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)?

As per the reports on the official website of UFC, rankings are determined by a panel made up of different media members in UFC. The participating media members put their votes for the top fighters by weight-class and pound-for-pound, and the maximum vote gainers make it to the final list of UFC rankings. However, a fighter can only be voted if he/she has an active status in the current UFC roster.

The fighters are eligible to appear in more than one weight class at a time but the champion and interim champion are regarded to be on the top positions of their respective divisions. The titleholders can also be voted for in the pound-for-pound-rankings. The UFC media panel responsible for the rankings are comprised of several media members and some of the notable outlets are MMA Oddsbreaker, CMFU 93.3, MMA Soldier, Blood &Sweat, Inside Fighting Radio, BoxeoMundial, Top Turtle Podcast, KHON Honolulu.

UFC rankings: Current Pound-for-Pound Men’s UFC rankings

Jon Jones Khabib Nurmagomedov Henry Cejudo Stipe Miocic Israel Adesanya Daniel Cormier Kamaru Usman Alexander Volkanovski Conor McGregor Tony Ferguson Max Holloway Dustin Poirier Tyron Woodley’ Robert Whittaker Dominick Reyes

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)