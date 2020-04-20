UFC: What Did Vladimir Putin Say To Khabib Nurmagomedov After His Victory Over Poirier?

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov entertained in his second successful title defence as he went on to choke Dustin Poirier in the third round of their fight at UFC 242 in September 2019. Not only did the fight cement his legacy at an undefeated MMA record of 28-0, but Khabib Nurmagomedov also got an opportunity to meet the president of his country, Vladimir Putin. It was a proud moment for the Russian fighter, as he was personally invited by the President of Russia along with his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. While the incident is known to UFC fans, a number of fans are still unaware as to what exactly went down when Vladimir Putin met UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Here’s what Vladimir Putin actually said to the undefeated champion.

UFC news: What did Vladimir Putin say to Khabib Nurmagomedov after his victory against Dustin Poirier?

In the meeting, Vladimir Putin congratulated Khabib Nurmagomedov for his unprecedented performance opposite Dustin Poirier and tagged it as a ‘well-deserved’ victory against a strong opponent. Khabib Nurmagomedov also acknowledged the fact that Dustin Poirier is a "deadly fighter" who can pose a serious threat while standing in a fight. However, Khabib feels that his grappling skills are on another level and he can dominate any fight according to his will. The entire conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was filmed by RT Sport.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov update after UFC 249

The undefeated Lightweight Champion of UFC is expected to remain out of action till September, as he will be following Ramadan by the end this month. This effectively rules Khabib Nurmagomedov out of UFC 249. However, the Dagestani champion is expected to defend his title against the winner of the Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje fight in September.

(Image courtesy: AP and UFC.com)