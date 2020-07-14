PMWL Standings: How East And West Teams Fared In The Opening Weekend

After a delay, the PMWL tournament kicked off this weekend with 20 teams competing for the PMWL title and the $425,000 cash prize. The opening weekend of the tournament concluded on July 12 and the League Stage will be played next. While the opening weekend did not eliminate any teams, it determined the groups which will play together in the League Stage, which begins on July 14.

Also read | PMWL EAST standings: These are the top 3 PMWL teams so far

PMWL Standings: PMWL East Standings and PMWL West Standings after the Opening Weekend

Overall PMWL East Standings

Here's the overall leaderboard after Day 2 of matches from the @PUBGMOBILE World League East. #PMWL



Concluding our Opening Weekend! Will now decide the seedings for the League Stage for the next few weeks. Many exciting plays been seen, let's continue to see the same energy. pic.twitter.com/CgZC3KcVh3 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 13, 2020

Overall PMWL West Standings

Here's the overall leaderboard after Day 2 of matches from the @PUBGMOBILE World League West. #PMWL



Concluding our Opening Weekend! Amazing gameplay, funny moments and tons of confetti all around, hope to see this level of play continuing in the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/xQ4IDmS6CL — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 13, 2020

In the West, Wildcard Gaming are leading the PMWL Standings with 131 points, two wins and 48 kills. Konina Power follow with 116 points and 50 kills. Wildcard Gaming began their Opening Weekend with a Chicken Dinner and finished the weekend with the same. Brazil's Loops Esports stand third with 103 points. PMCO 2019 global champions Bigetron RA are leading the East PMWL Standings with 136 points. They are followed by Indian team Orango Rock who currently have 108 points and one Chicken Dinner. However, Thailand's RRQ Athena led the table in kill points with 50 kills.

PMWL Groups: PMWL East standings and PMWL West Standings, groups for the League Stage

Week 1 Seeding Groups for the PUBG MOBILE World League East & West! #PMWL



Here are the matched up teams in their respective groups will be playing these next two days 14th-15th July.



Watch live:

📺https://t.co/a1XSC6VERl

📺https://t.co/PgYEENwYjQ

📺https://t.co/JY9RxMy2hl pic.twitter.com/0PYnnp81EF — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 14, 2020

PMWL West standings groups

Group A: Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, KHK Esports

Group B: Konina Power, Head Quarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers

Group C: Loops, Team Queso, Nova Esports NA, Yalla Esports

Group D: Tempo Storm, Alpha Legends, Cloud9 Mobile, SWAT69

Group E: B4 eSports, Futbolist, Pittsburgh Knights, Frag Machines

PMWL East standings groups

Group A: Bigetron RA, Box Gaming, NoChance Team, FreeStyle

Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars

Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, Galaxy Racer Celtz, Nova GodLike

Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity

Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club

Note: Team FreeStyle will participate in PMWL East 2020 only if the PUBG MOBILE ban in Pakistan is lifted.

PMWL West: PMWL schedule for League Stage (July 14 to July 29)

After the opening weekend on July 11 and July 12, PMWL East and PMWL West teams will play the League Stage starting on July 14. The 20 teams from both West and East will be divided into five groups, which will play five games every day (a total of 10 matches each day) for every Tuesday and Wednesday for the following three weeks. At the end of the League Stage, 16 teams will advance to the Super Weekend which starts on July 17 and ends on August 2. At the end of every League Stage week, the few teams which qualify will play the Super Weekend the same week. The matches will be played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and help determine the final PMWL Standings for the finals.

Also read | PMWL schedule, revamped Finals format, teams, prize pool details: PMWL Standings, PMWL East Standings, PMWL West Standings

PMWL standings: PMWL schedule for the Finals on August 6

The Finals are scheduled from August 6 to August 9. Teams will play a total of 24 matches over a period of six days, with six matches scheduled for each day. PMWL East teams and PMWL West teams will meet directly for the Finals. Earlier, the Finals were to be held from August 7 to August 9 with a total of 18 matches between the final 16 teams.

Also read | PMWL WEST standings: These are the top 3 pmwl teams so far, PMWL Standings

PMWL standings: Prize pool for the League Stage

1st – $50,000

2nd – $25,000

3rd – $12,000

4th – $9,000

5th– $7,000

The total PUBG MOBILE prize pool is at $425,000. The winner of the League Stage will get $50,000 while the winner of the final will earn $100,000. The Finals MVP will win $10,000.

Also read | Best PUBG MOBILE teams in the world ft. Loops Esports, TSM-Entity and RRQ Athena: PMWL Standings

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports official Facebook account)