When Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Was In Tears After Son Becoming UFC Champion: Watch

Khabib Nurnmagomedov crowned himself the undefeated lightweight champion in 2018 after he defeated Al Laquinta at UFC 223. Although Khabib Nurmagomedov entered the cage as the ‘favourite’, it appeared to be a surprising moment for him and his family members when the announcer Bruce Buffer screamed “And New” in front of the packed audience at the Barclays Centre in the USA. After five rounds, Khabib Nurmagomedov was designated as the lightweight champion while his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov got emotional at the backstage and was spotted with teary eyes.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov father cried while he was being crowned the UFC champion

A Khabib Nurmagomedov father crying at the backstage video has been making rounds over the internet since the llast few hours and has already garnered a lot of attention from the wide UFC fanbase. Khabib’s father was spotted shedding tears of joy while his son was being tagged as the new UFC lightweight champion. Over the years, Abdumanap has been a constant part of his son’s MMA team and Khabib Nurmagomedov started his MMA training under the guidance of his father. Thus, winning the UFC lightweight championship appeared to be an emotional moment for Khabib Nurmagoemdov and his father.

After winning the lightweight title, Khabib has successfully defended it twice against two of the best lightweight fighters of UFC. At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round and defended his title in the biggest fight of his UFC career. Next, he defended the lightweight gold against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 via another fourth-round submission.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight

While it is confirmed that Khabib Nurmagomedov's next fight is going to pit him against Justin Gaethje ‘The Highlight’, the date and venue of the PPV is yet to be finalised. According to reports, Dana White is planning to line up Khabib Nurmagomedov's next fight at the main event of UFC 253 in September. Khabib’s manager also stated that the lightweight champion is training twice a day amid plans of his return and appears confident about notching a victory against Justin Gaethje in his next fight.

