Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts Who Will Walk Out Of UFC 251 With A Title

Earlier this week, Dana White took the highly-anticipated concept of UFC Fight Island and turned it into reality when he announced the concrete plans for hosting the next few events on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The beginning of the Fight Island events includes three major title fights on the card. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will put his title on the line against Gilbert Burns while featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will run it back for the 145 lbs UFC gold. Meanwhile, Peter Yan and Jose Aldo will go head-to-head for the vacated bantamweight title. While the UFC fanbase appears to be thrilled about the upcoming event, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov decided to indulge in the fanfare and revealed his top picks from UFC 251.

UFC 251: Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals his top picks

Khabib predicts who will leave Fight Island with a belt after #UFC251 🏆



(via @TeamKhabib) pic.twitter.com/ejPByhFkrF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 9, 2020

The undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Twitter and stated that he believes Kamaru Usman, Peter Yan, and Max Holloway will walk out with their respective titles in the aftermath of UFC 251. Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Twitter and wrote, “Usman, Yan, and Holloway” which are his picks for the upcoming UFC 251 PPV. Khabib’s tweet brought on mixed reactions from the UFC fanbase, as a lot of fans disagree with his prediction.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has also been staged for a massive return against interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in the near future. According to reports, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje is being scheduled for UFC 253 in September. However, the event is yet to be confirmed on paper. After UFC 251, Dana White is expected to officially announce the return of the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC 251: UFC 251 Fight Card

170 lbs: UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

145 lbs: UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

135 lbs: Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title

115 lbs: Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas

125 lbs: Amanda Ribas vs Paige VanZant

135 lbs: Frankie Edgar vs Pedro Munhoz

265 lbs: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Ciryl Gane

Image courtesy: Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram