Wilder Vs Fury 2: How To Buy Tickets For The Fight Between Deontay Wilder And Tyson Fury

We are not far away from the epic 'Wilder vs Fury 2' fight and the whole world is eager to know the answer to the perennial question - who is the greatest heavyweight boxer of the modern era? The undefeated heavyweights (Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury) left the ring with a controversial draw in their original fight on December 1, 2018.

Therefore, the upcoming battle is expected to be an ice-breaker in the heavyweight division. Both Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are confident about surpassing each other in the WBC heavyweight title fight. They have shown zero hesitation in verbally slamming each other throughout the buildup. Before the gladiators lock their horns inside the ring, let us see how can we buy tickets for Wilder vs Fury 2.

Wilder vs Fury 2: All fight details

Main event: Deontay Wilder (c) vs Tyson Fury (WBC heavyweight title on the line)

Date: February 22, 2020 (Saturday)

Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America

Wilder vs Fury 2: Where and how to buy tickets?

Online tickets are still available for the mega-rematch between WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. You can purchase the tickets from a website called StubHub. You can visit the official website and purchase tickets ranging from $486 (₹34,755) to $4,945 (₹3,53,610).

You can also get your tickets for Wilder vs Fury 2 on the official website of axs. The ticket price in axs.com ranges from $400 (₹28,601) to $6,850 (₹4,89,816).

