Tyson Fury Dips His Hands In PETROL Ahead Of Deontay Wilder Rematch; Watch Video

The upcoming heavyweight battle between Tyson Fury and WBC champion Deontay Wilder is expected to be a thriller as both the undefeated boxers are confident about winning on Saturday, February 22. However, Tyson Fury is taking things one step ahead by including some additional preparations for his upcoming bout against Deontay Wilder. The 'Gypsy King' is incredibly using petrol to strengthen his skin and he feels confident about getting the result he is looking for at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury is dipping his hands in petrol ahead of rematch with Deontay Wilder

During his interaction with American media, the British Heavyweight claimed that he is doing a lot of things in training that he never did before. A few days back, Tyson Fury stunned the whole world by stating that he is masturbating seven times a day. This time, 'The Gypsy King' claimed that he is dipping his hands into petrol for five minutes a day for the last three or four weeks of the training camp to toughen up his skin. Tyson Fury further said that he is enjoying sexual intercourse to strengthen his jaws. No doubt, the entire boxing community is shocked after Tyson Fury’s bizarre statements.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 (More Details)

Main event: Deontay Wilder (C) vs Tyson Fury (WBC heavyweight title on the line)

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020

Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada (United States of America)

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Tyson Fury)