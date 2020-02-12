Mike Tyson Is Willing To Fight And 'destroy' Deontay Wilder At 53: Shannon Briggs

Mike Tyson was considered to be the greatest American knockout artists to have ever laced up the boxing gloves in his prime and he is still regarded as one of the all-time legends in the sport. However, current WBC champion Deontay Wilder has always considered himself to be a superior heavyweight than Tyson. Due to their enviable knockout power, Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder have often been compared by the boxing community.

While a lot of people claim Mike Tyson to be the better boxer, Deontay Wilder has a strong fanbase as well. Based on this comparison, former world champion Shannon Briggs has tried to end it in his own way by calling Mike Tyson as the better boxer over the current WBC heavyweight champion.

Shannon Briggs compares Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder

During an interview with EsNews, Shannon Briggs was asked who would win in a fight between Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder. No wonder, the former champion took Mike Tyson’s name and said, “Tyson will win. Are you crazy? Before you go in the ring with Mike Tyson, you lose everything you win in the training camp out of fear."

Shannon Briggs further said that Mike Tyson is still interested to take up a fight at the age of 53. It might sound bizarre to a lot of boxing fans but Briggs believes that Mike Tyson has ‘still got it’ in him. When asked about facing Mike Tyson inside the ring, Shannon Briggs said, “No, no, that’s my boy (Mike Tyson). I love him (Mike Tyson) as my big bro.”

(Image courtesy: WBC.com and Official Instagram handle of Deontay Wilder)