Andy Reid Son Causes Major Car Accident Under Influence As 5-year-old Fights For Life

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash days before the Super Bowl. The Andy Reid son accident occurred on Thursday night and left a 5-year-old with life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, Britt Reid suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Britt Reid accident: Andy Reid's son involved in multi-vehicle crash, five-year-old at risk

According to details released by KCPD and first obtained by KSHB-TV, Reid acknowledged to authorities on Thursday that he was drinking alcohol before driving on Interstate 435 around 9 PM. near the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice facility. His truck hit two cars, one that had pulled over after running out of gas and a second that stopped to assist the first. The crash saw two children injured in the collision, including a 5-year-old who is suffering from life-threatening injuries, the report said. Reid later was transported to a local medical center for treatment after complaining of stomach pain, per police.

The warrant went on to say Reid told the officer that he had had two to three drinks and that he also took prescription Adderall. The police are currently investigating the cause of the collision and the Chiefs subsequently released a statement following the incident. The statement read, "The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving outside linebackers coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts are prayers are with everyone involved".

Statement from #Chiefs on car accident involving Britt Reid. pic.twitter.com/OIdauRTBTY — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 5, 2021

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Reid will not coach on Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl 2021. Britt Reid has been with the Chiefs since 2013, occupying a variety of roles within the organisation. Reid has been the outside linebackers coach for the Chiefs for the past two seasons.

Prior to his current role, he was the team's defensive line coach, assistant defensive line coach and defensive quality control coach. Reid also worked with Temple University as a graduate assistant from 2010-2012.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported charges, if any, will be pressed against Reid after the Super Bowl game on Sunday. Reid has had his fair share of legal problems in the past and pleaded guilty to flashing a gun at another motorist and was sentenced that November to eight to 23 months in prison in 2007. A year later, he pleaded guilty to DUI and drug charges after he drove into a shopping cart in a parking lot after he had difficulty locating his vehicle while leaving a store.

