How To Watch Tiger Slam Online? Tiger Woods' Documentary Premieres On Sunday

The highly-anticipated Tiger Woods documentary will air on Sunday this weekend. The special TV series will be telecast live after the Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning vs Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady charity match. The charity match will reportedly generate $10 million in donations that will then directed towards coronavirus relief. The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 1.64 million Americans while killing over 96,000 citizens in the last two months. Amid the pandemic, Americans are keeping themselves busy watching sports documentaries, as evident by the soaring ratings of Michael Jordan's The Last Dance. Here are the details on how to watch Tiger Slam online on Sunday.along with Tiger Slam live streaming details.

After all the craze surrounding Michael Jordan's ‘The Last Dance’, sports fans will have a new documentary to pique their interest during the ongoing lockdown. GOLF Films will release a Tiger Woods special that will cover the legendary golfer’s rise to stardom as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. The Tiger Slam film will cover Tiger Woods’ incredible journey of winning four major championships over a ten-month stretch from June 2000 to April 2001.

The documentary will be narrated by Emmy award-winning actor Michael Kenneth Williams and is produced by GOLF Channel’s Jarrod Ficklin, Israel DeHerrera, and Kory Kozak. The film will also shed some light on the American golfer’s victories at the 2000 US Open, the 2000 Open, the 2000 PGA Championship, and the 2001 Masters. Here are details on how to watch Tiger Slam online and other Tiger Slam live streaming information.

Date: Sunday, May 24

Time: 8 pm ET (5:30 am IST)

TV: Tiger Slam on Golf channel

Tiger slam film stream: Golfchannel.com, Golf Channel app

