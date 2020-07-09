How To Watch UFC 251 In South Africa? UFC Fight Date, Time And Live Streaming Details

UFC 251, the opening event of UFC Fight Island is set to go live on July 11, 2020, from the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Apart from setting up the octagon on the middle of an exotic beach, Dana White & Co, have successfully unveiled a stacked fight card inclusive of three title fights. The headliner of UFC 251 will witness Kamaru Usman defending his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal. In the co-main headliner featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski will battle former champion, Max Holloway, while, Peter Yan and Jose Aldo will fight fir the vacated bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, UFC fans from all over the world are thrilled about the event with a prominent enquiry being seemingly raised, ‘How to watch UFC 251 in South Africa’. The UFC 251 PPV will broadcast all over the world but different countries will have different broadcasters. Meanwhile, we have researched and concluded the question of “How to watch UFC 251 in South Africa?” with a legitimate answer.

UFC 251 fight card

How to watch UFC 251 in South Africa? Easy, UFC Fight Pass broadcasts all its live events under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have the UFC Fight Pass account, you can still catch the action live on SuperSport from South Africa. SuperSport is the official UFC 251 broadcaster in the African continent.

UFC 251 fight card

UFC 251 will be streamed on July 12 in South Africa. The main card will begin at 4 AM (SAST) and will be available on UFC Fight Pass and SuperSport. The Prelims will be broadcasted on similar platforms at 2 AM (SAST). However, the Early Prelims will not be broadcasted on SuperSport and will only be available on UFC Fight Pass. The Early Prelims will begin at 12:30 AM (SAST).

How to watch UFC 251 in South Africa? UFC 251 fight card

170 lbs: UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

145 lbs: UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

135 lbs: Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title

115 lbs: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

125 lbs: Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Image courtesy: UFC