Jorge Masvidal's Coach Mike Brown Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Miss UFC 251 Headliner

Jorge Masvidal ‘Gamebred’ has landed in Abu Dhabi for his first shot at UFC gold against Kamaru Usman, after Gilbert Burns had to drop out after testing positive for coronavirus. Although Jorge Masvidal has saved the main event from crumbling to pieces by stepping up against the welterweight champion, the BMF titleholder will have to battle Kamaru Usman without coach Mike Brown in his corner. Masvidal's coach tested positive for coronavirus and will not be in Jorge Masvidal’s corner in the upcoming UFC 251 at the much-awaited UFC Fight Island event.

UFC 251: Jorge Masvidal’s trainer Mike Brown tests positive for COVID-19

Mike Brown, 44, is a former featherweight UFC fighter and a former WEC featherweight champion. Currently, Mike Brown is one of the most important members of the American Top Team and has been training Jorge Masvidal for years. However, this particular training camp will be different since Mike Brown will not be a part of Jorge Masvidal’s team following the COVID-19 test.

While speaking to ESPN, Mike Brown said, “Just heartbroken I'm not going to see Jorge win the world championship in person. Nobody deserves it more than this guy. Nobody has paid more dues. Jorge is also one of the most thoughtful athletes I've ever met. He makes everyone feel they are with him and a huge part of this journey. The truth is this guy has been honing his skills for more than 20 years and developed one of the highest fight IQs the sport has ever seen. As far as being COVID positive, I feel good. The only pain I feel is in my heart."

UFC 251: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal bad blood rivalry

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman have been taking verbal digs at each other for months now and the rivalry has finally materialised into a title contest at the inaugural event of UFC Fight Island. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will put his title on the line against Jorge Masvidal in a five-round battle. Apart from this headliner, UFC 251 will feature two more title fights - Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Max Holloway for the featherweight title, and Jose Aldo vs Peter Yan for the vacated bantamweight title.

Image courtesy: Mike Brown Instagram