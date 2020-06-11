UFC 251 Date, Venue, And Full Fight Card Confirmed With Usman Vs Burns The Headliner

UFC 251 headlined by Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns has finally found its venue, date, and complete fight card after Dana White confirmed the event officially earlier this week. The UFC chief announced that UFC 251 will mark the beginning of the Fight Island events, and it will be followed by three more events in July. UFC 251 will be hosted on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 11. To ensure the safety of the fighters and other officials at UFC 251, the Department of Culture and Tourism for Abu Dhabi will reportedly seal off the 25 km area near the island, inclusive of hotels, training facilities, dining establishments, and the arena.

UFC 251 date: UFC 251 fight card, venue, and preview

UFC 251 is staged to have three titles fights in one card. Since Jorge Masvidal and UFC have failed to agree on terms, welterweight contender Gilbert Burns will go up against Kamaru Usman for the 170 lbs UFC gold in the headliner. Former 145 lbs champion Max Holloway will get his rematch against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the inaugural Fight Island event. Meanwhile, Peter Yan and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo will face each other for the vacated bantamweight title at UFC 251.

UFC 251 date and UFC 251 venue have already been announced as July 11, and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi respectively. The UFC 251 PPV will be broadcast on ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass. MMA fans can also watch UFC 251 live on various platforms like Jio TV, Airtel TV and Sony LIV.

Usman vs Burns UFC 251: UFC 251 Fight Card

170 lbs: UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

145 lbs: UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

135 lbs: Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title

115 lbs: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

125 lbs: Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

135 lbs: Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz

265 lbs: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane

205 lbs: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

