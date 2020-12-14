HUN Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women’s Euro 2020 Handball Game Preview

Hungary Women (HUN) will go up against Romania Women (ROM) in the upcoming game of Women’s Euro 2020 Handball on Monday night, December 14 (December 15 for Indian viewers) at 1:00 am IST. The game will be played at the Sydbank Arena in Kolding, Denmark. Here is our HUN vs ROM Dream11 prediction and HUN vs ROM Dream11 team.

HUN vs ROM Dream11 prediction: HUN vs ROM Dream11 team and preview

Both the teams are in a dire need of a win as they have lost all their matches so far in the tournament. While Hungary is at the fifth spot of the Women’s Euro 2020 Group 2 standings, Romania is at the last spot (sixth) of the charts. Both the teams have zero points on the table, but Hungary (71:84) is above Romania (59:75) in goal statistics.

HUN vs ROM live: HUN vs ROM Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Time: 1:00 am IST

Venue: Sydbank Arena in Kolding, Denmark

HUN vs ROM Dream11 prediction: Squad list

HUN vs ROM Dream11 team: Hungary Women squad

Szandra Szollosi-Zacsik, Petra Tovizi, Nadine Schatzl, Aniko Kovacsics, Melinda Szikora, Blanka Biro, Greta Martonk, Klara Csiszar-Szekeres, Gitta Klujber Katrin, Greta Kacsor, Noemi Hafra, Dorottya Faluvegi, Eszter Toth, Viktoria Lukacs, Fanny Helembai, Zsuzsanna Tomori

HUN vs ROM Dream11 team: Romania Women squad

Ana Mazareanu, Elena Dinca, Alexandra Subtirica Iovanescu, Eliza Buceschi, Cristina Neagu, Cristina Laslo, Denisa Dedu, Andreea Popa, Laura Popa, Yuliya Dumanska, Anca Polocoser, Lorena Ostase, Sonia Seraficeanu, Ana Iuganu, Ana Savu, Alexandra Dindiligan

HUN vs ROM Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Hungary Women: Blanka Biro, Szandra Szollosi-Zacsik, Viktoria Lukacs

Romania Women: Denisa Dedu, Cristina Neagu, Lorena Ostase

HUN vs ROM Dream11 prediction: HUN vs ROM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Blanka Biro

Defenders: Cristina Neagu, Szandra Szollosi-Zacsik, Gitta Klujber Katrin

Forwards: Viktoria Lukacs, Lorena Ostase, Elena Dinca

HUN vs ROM live: HUN vs ROM match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our HUN vs ROM Dream11 prediction is that Hungary Women will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HUN vs ROM Dream11 prediction and HUN vs ROM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HUN vs ROM Dream11 team and HUN vs ROM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

