HUN Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women’s Euro 2020 Handball Game Preview

Quick links:
Hungary Women (HUN) will go up against Romania Women (ROM) in the upcoming game of Women’s Euro 2020 Handball on Monday night, December 14 (December 15 for Indian viewers) at 1:00 am IST. The game will be played at the Sydbank Arena in Kolding, Denmark. Here is our HUN vs ROM Dream11 prediction and HUN vs ROM Dream11 team.
Both the teams are in a dire need of a win as they have lost all their matches so far in the tournament. While Hungary is at the fifth spot of the Women’s Euro 2020 Group 2 standings, Romania is at the last spot (sixth) of the charts. Both the teams have zero points on the table, but Hungary (71:84) is above Romania (59:75) in goal statistics.
Also Read l NED vs GER Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Women’s Euro 2020 Handball game preview
Szandra Szollosi-Zacsik, Petra Tovizi, Nadine Schatzl, Aniko Kovacsics, Melinda Szikora, Blanka Biro, Greta Martonk, Klara Csiszar-Szekeres, Gitta Klujber Katrin, Greta Kacsor, Noemi Hafra, Dorottya Faluvegi, Eszter Toth, Viktoria Lukacs, Fanny Helembai, Zsuzsanna Tomori
Ana Mazareanu, Elena Dinca, Alexandra Subtirica Iovanescu, Eliza Buceschi, Cristina Neagu, Cristina Laslo, Denisa Dedu, Andreea Popa, Laura Popa, Yuliya Dumanska, Anca Polocoser, Lorena Ostase, Sonia Seraficeanu, Ana Iuganu, Ana Savu, Alexandra Dindiligan
Also Read l SCM vs RKN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Euro League Handball game preview
Also Read l DNB vs FB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Euro League Handball game preview
Considering the recent run of form, our HUN vs ROM Dream11 prediction is that Hungary Women will come out on top in this contest.
Today's schedule - beginning with a must-win match!— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) December 14, 2020
18:15 @nedteamhandbal 🇳🇱 vs @DHB_Teams 🇩🇪
20:30 @MKSZhandball 🇭🇺 vs #Romania 🇷🇴#ehfeuro2020 #handballispassion pic.twitter.com/891dCt1kX9
Note: The HUN vs ROM Dream11 prediction and HUN vs ROM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HUN vs ROM Dream11 team and HUN vs ROM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l GWD vs TSE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Bundesliga German Men's Handball live