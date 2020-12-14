NED Vs GER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women’s Euro 2020 Handball Game Preview

Netherlands Women (NED) will go up against Germany Women (GER) in the upcoming game of Women’s Euro 2020 Handball on Monday, December 14 at 10:45 pm IST. The game will be played at the Sydbank Arena in Kolding, Denmark. Here is our NED vs GER Dream11 prediction and NED vs GER Dream11 team.

NED vs GER Dream11 prediction: NED vs GER Dream11 team and preview

By defeating Romania in their last outing, Germany have moved up to the third spot of the Women’s Euro 2020 Group 2 standings. Julia Maidhof and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing only one. The Netherlands, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the charts with a win-loss record of 1-2.

NED vs GER live: NED vs GER Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Monday, December 14, 2020

Time: 10:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydbank Arena in Kolding, Denmark

Also Read l SCM vs RKN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Euro League Handball game preview

NED vs GER Dream11 prediction: Squad list

NED vs GER Dream11 team: Netherlands Women squad

Jessy Kramer, Laura Van Der Heijden, Debbie Bont, Lois Abbingh, Larissa Nusser, Danick Snelder, Bo Van Wetering, Kelly Dulfer, Merel Freriks, Inger Smits, Martine Smeets, Angela Malestein, Nikita Van Der Vliet, Rinka Duijndam Tess Wester, Dione Housheer

NED vs GER Dream11 team: Germany Women squad

Marlene Zapf, Amelie Berger, Alina Grijseels, Xenia Smits, Dinah Eckerle, Julia Behnke, Kim Naidzinavicius, Isabell Roch, Emily Bolk, Ina Großmann, Maren Weigel, Annika Lott, Julia Maidhof, Antje Lauenroth, Evgenija Minevskaja, Luisa Schulze

Also Read l DNB vs FB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Euro League Handball game preview

NED vs GER Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Netherlands Women: Tess Wester, Kelly Dulfer, Angela Malestein

Germany Women: Isabell Roch, Julia Maidhof, Antje Lauenroth

NED vs GER Dream11 prediction: NED vs GER Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Tess Wester

Defenders: Kelly Dulfer, Laura Van Der Heijden, Julia Maidhof

Forwards: Angela Malestein, Antje Lauenroth, Amelie Berger

Also Read l GWD vs TSE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Bundesliga German Men's Handball live

NED vs GER live: NED vs GER match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our NED vs GER Dream11 prediction is that Germany Women will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NED vs GER Dream11 prediction and NED vs GER Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NED vs GER Dream11 team and NED vs GER match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l POR vs PSG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Euro Champions League Handball live

Image Source: NLteam Handball/ Twitter