Is Odell Beckham Jr Planning To Request A Trade From The Cleveland Browns?

Odell Beckham Jr.'s first season with the Cleveland Browns has been quite a roller coaster. Even before the wide receiver could last a full season with the Cleveland Browns, there has been a report by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports which suggests that Odell Beckham Jr. wants out. He claimed that Odell Beckham Jr. had told opposition players that he wanted to leave the Cleveland Browns.

Also Read | Lamar Jackson Net Worth, Salary Details With The Ravens And MVP Chances In NFL

NFL: Odell Beckham Jr plans to stay with the Cleveland Browns

According to a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Odell Beckham Jr. is unhappy with his team's offense. He does not intend on requesting a trade at the end of the season. However, there has been some curiosity amongst a group of core veteran Cleveland Browns players to see if there could be any changes to the team’s staff and scheme in 2020. The report also added that Odell Beckham Jr. has certainly voiced his displeasure with the offense with confidants. He's also informed his opponents on a few occasions – before or after the games.

The wide receiver does not plan to formally ask to be dealt during the offseason. The CBS Sports' report further added that Cleveland Browns have a lot to sort out once the season is over. Their general manager John Dorsey has been one of the most aggressive deal-makers in football.

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Moving Away From Cleveland Browns? Patriots Trade Rumours Circle NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. was acquired from the New York Giants back in March. The trade had sent reverberations throughout the NFL and Beckham had expressed his excitement to be a part of the team after the announcement. Odell Beckham Jr. has caught 59 passes for 844 yards and 2 touchdowns through his first 13 games with the Cleveland Browns, which puts him on pace for the least productive season of his career.

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Trade Rumours: Cleveland Browns Squash Trade Links, Off-field Drama

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Issues 'come And Get Me' Plea For Cleveland Browns Exit