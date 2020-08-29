Chadwick Boseman Death: Indians Relive Actor's Famous Scene From 42 On Jackie Robinson Day

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 after his battle with colon cancer on Friday. The Chadwick Boseman death came as a major shock to fans across the globe who paid tributes to the late actor online. Boseman is well known for portraying the character of Major League Baseball (MLB) legend Jackie Robinson in his biopic 42.

Chadwick Boseman 42: Cleveland Indians pay tribute to late actor on Jackie Robinson Day

MLB franchise Cleveland Indians announced their line-up on Jackie Robinson Day by quoting a dialogue from the 2013 movie 42, where Lucas Black, playing the role of Pee Wee Reese, said that one day all players will wear 42 on their jersey so that no one could differentiate him with the others. In their Chadwick Boseman death tribute, Cleveland Indians shared a clip from the 42 movie, where Pee Wee Reese could be seen putting an arm around Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman) on the eve of his MLB debut.

MLB also joined the Indians in paying tribute to the late actor and said that they were devasted by the news of his death. In their Chadwick Boseman death tribute, MLB wrote that his performance in 42 will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie Robinson’s story to audiences for generations to come.

The quote we used in our lineup graphic was from "42" where Chadwick Boseman portrayed Jackie Robinson:



"Maybe tomorrow, we'll all wear 42, so nobody could tell us apart."



RIP, Chadwick. pic.twitter.com/H2esjCNbql — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman 42: When is Jackie Robinson Day celebrated?

Jackie Robinson Day is widely celebrated at MLB ballparks, where all players, coaches, and managers on both teams, and the umpires, wear Robinson's uniform number, 42. The Jackie Robinson Day is celebrated on April 15 every year, the day the Brooklyn Dodgers star made his debut in 1947. This year, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, since there where no game scheduled on April 15, the day was postponed to when the MLB resumed. The MLB commemorated the Jackie Robinson Day on Friday, August 28, which was on the same day as Chadwick Boseman's death.

We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in “42” will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/8oU7QpdLSE — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman 42: Chadwick Boseman cause of death

In the official statement related to the Chadwick Boseman death, it is mentioned that the late actor succumbed to his battle against colon cancer. Boseman was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016 but continued with his work amidst the countless surgeries and chemotherapy sessions as it progressed to stage 4. After being diagnosed with cancer, the actor portrayed his role of King T'Challa/Black Panther in the Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and the Avengers: End Game. Before his untimely demise, the 42 star also starred in Marshall, 21 Bridge, Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

(Image Courtesy: MLB Twitter)