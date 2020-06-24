IOA Whitepaper Includes NSFs & States' Suggestions On Resumption Of Sporting Activities

Indian Olympic Association has brought out a 92-page whitepaper on the resumption of sporting activities in the country with suggestions included from most of the National Sports Federations but sadly not many State Olympic Associations responded.

Barring Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, and Tripura no other state associations suggested anything so far - in sheer negligence to an essential subject which significantly matters to their survival in the world of sports.

The IOA white paper, a copy of which is with Republic TV, deals in great details all aspects of Standard Operating Procedures for the resumption of sporting activities in the country -- the Dos and Dont's, precautions, suggestions, ways, and measures to be undertaken and also suggestions from most of the NSFs on when and how the activities could start and continue.

While a few NSFs wished to resume sporting activities in mid or end of July, a few others felt resumption of all the permissible training activities as mentioned in the SOP of SAI as soon as the lockdown was over in a phased manner when the transport facilities are restored and while a few others felt it was already late in the resumption of sporting activities.

The NSFs and SOAs pledged that they will properly follow all guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Public Welfare, Home Affairs, WHO, Youth Affairs & Sport and local public authorities.

Many NSFs believed that the training of the athletes should start immediately with special attention on the athletes who were training for 2022 Asian Games, Commonwealth Games without any further delay.

They also suggested that Government should take the responsibility of proper sanitization at the training venues and traveling of athletes should be minimized and all competition organized at the training venues.

Image credits: PTI