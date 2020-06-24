Who Is Mike Repole? Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Add New Billionaire Partner To Buy Mets

Latest reports in the MLB world have hinted that MLB legend Alex Rodriguez, along with superstar wife Jennifer Lopez, is tabling a bid to buy the New York Mets in the coming months. The New York Yankees legend is rumoured to be highly interested in pulling off the purchase but is still hunting for potential investors in order to meet the Mets' $2.5 billion valuation. However, Body Armor founder and Vitaminwater co-creator, Mike Repole, has reportedly agreed to join hands with the star pair in order to buy the Mets. Let's take a look into the queries of - 'Who is Mike Repole?' and some Mike Repole net worth details.

Who is Mike Repole? is he the new potential co-owner of the Mets?

Happiness is appreciating the simple moments in life 💕🍷 pic.twitter.com/tu4VQjkKJO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 16, 2020

Jennifer Lopez and beau A-Rod have roped in billionaire Mike Repole to join their plan of buying the New York Mets this year. This is not the first occasion that Repole has shown interest in owning the Mets. Back in 2011, Repole was in talks to buy a minority stake of the MLB franchise but that deal broke down at the last minute.

Who is Mike Repole? Mike Repole net worth

So, 'Who is Mike Repole?' Mike Repole, who is also known as a respected owner and breeder of thoroughbred horses, is valued somewhere in the region of $1 billion, as per amny.com. Mike Repole is an American entrepreneur who is renowned for his role in co-founding Glaceau (maker of Vitaminwater), which was later sold to Coca-Cola for $4.1 billion. Repole also owns the fitness brand 'BodyArmor' that has Houston Rockets star James Harden as one of its brand ambassadors. As per Nielsen reports, BodyArmor is the third-most purchased energy drink across the globe. BodyArmor also has the late Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant having inherited her husband's $200 million share in the company recently.

How much are the Mets worth?

Let's answer the question 'How much are the Mets worth?' The New York Mets are valued at somewhere between $2.4 - $2.5 billion as of June 23, 2020. That includes a massive $350 million debt from previous deals. If reports are to be believed, the current set of Mets owners rejected a $2.6 billion deal from Steve Cohen in February. The Mets annual expense on players amounts to $171 million and is currently owned by Fred and Jeff Wilpon and Saul Katz.

Disclaimer: The Mike Repole net worth and Mets net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.