Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee WARNS Fans About Comparing Future Husband To Legendary QB's

Patrick Mahomes is well on his way to his second straight Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs and his fiancee Brittany Matthews has warned NFL fans against comparing her future husbands the other iconic quarterbacks the league has witnessed. On her Instagram story, Matthews, along with Mahomes' brother Jackson, hinted that the Chiefs talisman was on a different level altogether after the 25-year-old's dazzling display against the Bills at the Arrowhead Stadium. With their dominant 38-24 win over the Bills, the Chiefs clinched the AFC Championship and have set up a showdown against Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV.

Chiefs vs Bills highlights: Andy Reid's men set up blockbuster game against Tampa Bay in Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of last week's divisional-round win over the Browns with symptoms of a concussion and wasn't cleared as per the NFL protocols until Friday. He was also dealing with a turf toe injury that limited him against Cleveland but Mahomes played through it all, going 29-of-38 passing for 325 yards and three touchdowns against the Bills. The Bills took an early 9-0 lead but the Chiefs scored 21 straight points to mount a stunning comeback and eventually win the AFC Championship.

The reigning champions will now face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on February 7 in the Super Bowl LV. Tom Brady's Bucs beat the Green Bay Packers to clinch the NFC Championship on Sunday.

This is the first time in @NWSL history that a team owner’s fiancé is going to the Super Bowl!#WePlayForKC 🤝 #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/2EN4eus39M — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) January 25, 2021

Soon after the Chiefs booked their spot in Super Bowl LV, Mahomes' wife took to social media in an attempt to settle a debate. The FC Kansas City co-owner looked visibly proud in one of her Instagram stories and said, "All you people need to learn to stop comparing people. Stop comparing people." while Mahomes' brother shouted "Because he (Patrick Mahomes) is the f****** best" in the background.

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée with a message... pic.twitter.com/qTJT4miI1E — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) January 25, 2021

Warning: Video contains strong language

Several fans have often compared Tom Brady and Partick Mahomes but Brittany has revealed her thoughts on the long-standings debate. However, at Super Bowl LV, the two quarterbacks will square off at the Raymond James Stadium on February 7, in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

