Is Livestrong Still In Business? Was Lance Armstrong Forced To Leave Livestrong?

The Lance Armstrong documentary has been the hot topic of discussion on social media shedding light on the Lance Armstrong doping case, following the release of the second and final episode this past weekend. Amid the queries around the Lance Armstrong doping case a number of questions were posed pertaining to the Livestrong foundation as fans wanted to know 'Is Livestrong still in business?' and 'Does Livestrong still exist?'. Another topic of discussion was whether the Lance Armstrong doping led to the Livestrong foundation banishing the two-time Tour de France champion from the organisation.

Is Livestrong still in business? Does Livestrong still exist?

The answer to the questions 'Is Livestrong still in business?' and ''Does Livestrong still exist?' is a simple yes. Previously called the Lance Armstrong Foundation, the organisation rebranded its name to the Livestrong Foundation in 2012. Disgraced former cyclist Lance Armstrong initially founded the organization in 1997 in Austin, Texas, after recovering from testicular cancer. The foundation made its move into pop culture in 2004 with the yellow silicone wristbands.

People with cancer still need our help. And we never stopped helping. Since 1997, #Livestrong raised over $580 million for cancer programs & services supporting over 8.7 Million cancer survivors. #LivestrongImpact pic.twitter.com/PwFUnBIXRn — Livestrong (@livestrong) May 31, 2020

Is Livestrong still in business? Lance Armstrong doping leads to Nike cutting ties

The Livestrong foundation outlined its initial mission to improve the lives of cancer survivors and those that have been affected by cancer. In 2012, Lance Armstrong was stripped of the medals and titles he won after 1998 after confessing to the use of performance-enhancing drugs. That included Armstrong returning thee seven Tour de France titles he won in a row from 1999 till 2005. The admission of Armstrong using EPO also led to Livestrong rebranding its name with the defamed cyclist resigning from the foundation, while sports brand Nike also announced that they would end their nine-year relationship with the organisation in 2013.

Is Livestrong still in business? Livestrong Foundation's new look

On February 3, officials at the Livestrong Foundation announced a new mission. The non-profit organisation has seen its donations shrink over the past few years. According to reports from IRS filings obtained through GuideStar, the Livestrong Foundation received donations worth nearly $11.9 million in 2014 while that figure dwarfed to $3 million in 2017. The Livestrong Foundation is now set to operate as a 'direct service' rather than being an 'impact funder'.

All the bad in the world will never stop us from the good. Be the good. #Livestrong pic.twitter.com/nXGstCeHZu — Livestrong (@livestrong) May 31, 2020

Is Livestrong still in business? Lance Armstrong net worth 2020

Following the release of the final episode of the Lance Armstrong documentary, there was some speculation regarding the Lance Armstrong net worth 2020. According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Lance Armstrong net worth in 2020 is an estimated $50 million. During his heydays as a road racing cyclist, Lance Armstrong reportedly made around $20 million per year which took his total net worth to $125 million. However, due to losing major sponsorship deals following the Lance Amstrong doping guilt, the 48-year-old lost up to $75 million.

