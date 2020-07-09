Is Mike Perry Arrested? UFC Star Involved In A HEATED Bar Fight With Elderly man

Earlier today, a video circulating on social media showcased UFC welterweight star Mike Perry flattening a citizen outside a bar named Table 82 in Lubbock, Texas. The Mike Perry bar fight sent UFC fans on social media into meltdown as the 28-year-old punched an elderly citizen following a verbal exchange. After viewing the Mike Perry fight video, a number of fans then asked, 'Is Mike Perry arrested?'. Apart from wanting to know the answer to, 'Is Mike Perry arrested?' some fans also inquired about the Mike Perry charges for assaulting an elderly citizen.

Is Mike Perry arrested? Mike Perry bar fight video

The raw footage of the Mike Perry bar fight went up on Instagram page MMA Uncensored. The Mike Perry fight video began with UFC star Perry arguing that another patron in the restaurant had touched him. Amid the brawl, Perry was heard hurling racist expletives. The MIke Perry bar fight saw a crowd gather and employees at the restaurant requested Perry to leave the premises. Towards the end of the video, Perry appeared to engage in a verbal fight with an elderly man outside the bar before unleashing his heavy hands on the man.

Is MIke Perry arrested? Mike Perry charges

Although details emerging from the Mike Perry bar fight are still scarce at the moment, the answer to the question - 'Is Mike Perry arrested' is no. Local police officers revealed that the incident report was filed, but Perry was not arrested. It was also reported that no Mike Perry charges were filed yet, but an investigation is still pending. According to TMZ, Table 82 confirmed that Perry did not pay his bill after the incident, and the restaurant is considering pursuing a theft charge.

It still unclear what consequences Mike Perry will face for his actions outside Table 82 as UFC is yet to release a statement. It is possible that Perry suffers a minor fine over the incident, however, Perry could potentially face jail time or be released from the UFC roster depending on the seriousness of the situation. Witnesses claimed that Perry was drinking berry mojitos prior to the violent altercation. Mike Perry's management team were asked about the bar fight but refused to comment on the incident.

No comment — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 9, 2020

Is Mike Perry arrested? Mike Perry net worth

According to reports from Networthspedia.com, the Mike Perry net worth is in the range of $1million - $5million. The Mike Perry net worth is boosted by the MMA star's fights and competing in the welterweight division of the UFC. Perry last fought Mickey Gall on June 27 at UFC Fight Night, beating the 28-year-old by unanimous decision.

Image Credits - Mike Perry Instagram