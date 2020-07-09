Mike Perry Bar Fight Turns Ugly, UFC Fighter Punches Old Man And Uses N-word During Fight

UFC’s top-rated welterweight prospect Mike Perry was spotted punching an old man in a bar last night and the video of the incident has since gone viral within a span of 24 hours. The brawl occurred at Table 82 in Lubbock, Texas as confirmed by ESPN. According to the reports, the old man allegedly touched Mike Perry in the pub which turned out to be a mere skirmish. However, Mike Perry was clearly seen punching the old man in his face by the end of the video.

UFC news: Mike Perry bar fight filmed, goes viral on social media

Although the exact reason for the Mike Perry bar fight is yet to be unearthed, eyewitnesses said that it was ‘The Platinum’ who initiated the fight. The video footage shows Mike Perry walking away from the arena while he was being shouted at by the old man. In the process, Mike Perry hit back and retaliated, albeit verbally. However, things turned took a bad turn when Mike Perry charged at the man and proceeded to punch him. In the aftermath of the incident, Mike Perry is seen screaming and shouting some racial slurs. However, no complaint has been made and no charges have been filed against UFC’s hot welterweight prospect, Mike Perry.

Since the Mike Perry bar fight was filmed and shared on social media within minutes, Mike Perry took to Twitter and wrote. “No Comment”. This is not the first time Mike Perry has been involved in a kerfuffle. In the past, Perry had to spend six months in a Florida jail for a probation violation. Court records also suggest that Mike Perry had pleaded in 2013 to take away the battery charges filed against him.

No comment — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 9, 2020

Mike Perry is still fresh off his recent victory over Mickey Gall at the UFC Fight Night ‘Poirier vs Hooker’. Perry's recent win over Gall ended his 2-fight losing streak and has brought him back into the win column, However, Mike Perry’s antics outside the octagon (Mike Perry bar fight) continues to do harm for his reputation in what could also land him in legal trouble, much like Jon Jones. UFC is yet to address the Mike Perry bar fight incident but there is little doubt that Perry will find it far from smooth sailing after this blows over, especially considering he was heard shouting racist slurs at the man.

