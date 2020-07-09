Who Is Mike Perry's Girlfriend Latory Gonzalez? Everyhing About The UFC Star Duo

Mike “Platinum” Perry is arguably one of the most entertaining fighters on the UFC welterweight roster, boasting a stellar MMA record of 14 wins and six losses. However, all of his professional losses have come under UFC. Before signing the deal with Dana White, 'Platinum' Mike Perry was an undefeated fighter but his journey in UFC has seen several ups and downs. In UFC, Mike Perry is 7-6 and has a reputation for blaming losses on his trainers.

To cope with the problem, Mike Perry unveiled a surprise stunt by having his girlfriend in his corner in his last performance against Mickey Gall at UFC Fight Night ‘Poirier vs Hooker’. Surprisingly, Perry had no trainers in his corner with his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez keeping him company. Though UFC fans are aware of Mike Perry’s girlfriend, Mike Perry girlfriend made headlines this week after Perry was involved in a bar fight, which led to a number of UFC fans asking the question - Who is Mike Perry girlfriend?

Mike Perry girlfriend: Who is Mike Perry girlfriend? How old is Latory Gonzalez?

While the answer to “Who is Mike Perry girlfriend?” is Latory Gonzalez, there is still a lot to know about her. Latory Gonzalez, 28, is a wrestler and a martial artist herself. She has competed in several wrestling organisations in the United States and has managed to emerge as one of the most talented women wrestlers in the country.

However, her rise to fame came when she reportedly became Mike Perry’s girlfriend this year. Mike Perry and Latory Gonzalez have always been open about their relationship and in a small time period, they have become one of the most celebrated couples in the UFC. Mike Perry also credited his latest victory against Mickey Gall to Latory Gonzalez.

When Perry made it official that he will not have any of his trainers in his corner other than girlfriend Latory Gonzalez, a lot of MMA fighters and fans mocked him. However, Mike Perry stayed unbothered about the turn of events. On the final day of the matchup, Mike Perry silenced his critics by notching an impressive win via unanimous decision alongside girlfriend Latory.

It is also reported that Mike Perry gifted his girlfriend a brand new 4 runner. Not only that, but Mike Perry has also vowed that he would love to have his girlfriend in his corner at all of his future fights. However, UFC is yet to respond on this development.

Mike Perry bar fight

Mike Perry was spotted punching an old man in a bar in Texas last night, in an incident that his since gone viral, bringing the UFC welterweight fighter into the spotlight. Although the exact reason for the skirmish is yet to be unearthed, it is reported that Mike Perry and the old man got into a verbal feud at first. However, Perry then knocked out the old man in the bar. Police investigation is reportedly underway but no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed against the UFC fighter.

