Sarah Thomas Net Worth And Family: How Much Does The American NFL Referee Make?

On Sunday, Sarah Thomas grabbed headlines as she became the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl. Only last month, the 47-year-old was selected for the Super Bowl LV officiating crew in the down judge position, nearly six years after she became the first permanent female official in the history of the NFL. However, netizens have been keen to know more about Sarah Thomas and her net worth details.

Who is Sarah Thomas? NFL referee becomes first woman to officiate Super Bowl

Sarah Thomas was born in Pascagoula, Mississippi and according to reports from The New York Times, was heavily involved in sports, especially basketball, while growing up. Her two brothers also played college football and Sarah began officiating grade school football games in Mississippi and later moved up to high schools. In 2006, after impressing as an official at the college level, Thomas was hired to join the Conference USA staff.

In 2009, Thomas became the first woman to officiate a bowl game and later was the first to officiate in a Big Ten stadium in 2011. In April 2015, Thomas became the first woman to be hired by the NFL on a permanent basis. She then first officiated a playoff game in 2019. This weekend, Thomas wrote her name in the history books again as she became the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl — the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium.

Thomas initially began her NFL officiating career as a line judge but moved to down judge in 2017. The position used to be referred to as "head linesman" but was altered to a more inclusive name following Thomas's shift. Reports suggest that the NFL wanted to recognise Thomas' efforts and encourage more women to pursue officiating in the league.

Sarah Thomas net worth and family life details

According to reports from Wikifame, Sarah Thomas' net worth is an estimate $300,000. Reports suggest that Thomas is one of the highest-paid officials in the NFL, raking in around $250,000 per year.

Reports also claim that Thomas is married to Brian Thomas and the couple have three children together — Bradley, Brady and Bailey.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits - AP