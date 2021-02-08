Tom Brady Contract With Bucs Has Earned Him $1.75 Million Postseason Incentives This Year

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Kansas City Cheifs 31-9, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl. In what was his 10th Super Bowl game, the quarterback now has more titles than all the 32 NFL teams. While Brady's performance was praised throughout, the 43-year-old was also the highest-paid player at the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady incentives for 2021 Super Bowl

A win today over Kansas City would give Bucs’ QB Tom Brady his seventh Super Bowl win and earn him another half-million dollar bonus. So far this postseason, Brady has pocketed $1.75 million in playoff-performance incentives. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2021

As per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tom Brady has earned an extra bonus of $500,000 after the team's Super Bowl win at the Bucs' Raymond James Stadium. However, the total for Brady's postseason bonuses/incentives reportedly add up to $1.75 million.

However, Antonio Brown has also pocketed $750,000 as a bonus. Brown's contract was signed in October, and had multiple bonuses involved.

Tom Brady contract details

With a per annum paycheck of $25 million (via Spotrac), Tom Brady was the highest-paid player at Super Bowl 55. Last season, it was 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who made $27.5 million. Brady — who parted with the New England Patriots last season — had an increase in his contract. For the 2019 season, the 43-year-old star quarterback had earned $23 million.

As per reports, $750,000 is for his wild card win, and $1.25 million is for the NFC Championship. The $1.75 total was reached after reaching the Super Bowl game. CNBC also reported that a $2.25 million bonus is meant for the Super Bowl win. Each player from the winning team also receives $130,000 from the league.

While Patrick Mahomes has signed a record-breaking ten-year contract extension, he will earn $45 million per year starting next season.

Rob Gronkowski incentives

As of now, specific bonuses for Gronk's contract are not revealed. He is currently in the last year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in March. The Bucs acquired him from the Patriots during the final year of his contract, which had been a six-year, $54-million extension (2012).

Super Bowl 2021 highlights

While Tampa Bay's offence was dominating, their defence limited Mahomes with three sacks, eight QB hurries and two interceptions. For the first time in 34 games, Mahomes finished without a touchdown with 26 of 49 passing with 270 passing yards and 33 yards rushing.

Tom Brady Super Bowl MVP

Tom Brady is Super Bowl LV MVP



MORE HISTORY FOR THE 🐐@brgridiron pic.twitter.com/b3vaEdF47m — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2021

Brady, currently at the tail end of his career, was under scrutiny this entire season. He struggled to start with the Bucs early on, having people talk about his career and decision to leave the New England Patriots. Brady himself played a flawless game, finishing 21-of-29 for 201 yards and three TDs. The Bucs defence won them the game, limiting the Chiefs — the NFL's best offence this season — to nine points. The Bucs were somewhat of an underdog this season, winning the wild card game and trumping the Green Bay Packers to reach the Super Bowl.

(Image credits: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Instagram)