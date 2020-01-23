Robert Whittaker Pulls Out Of UFC 248 To Donate Bone Marrow To His Ill Daughter

Former Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was expected to return against Jarod Cannonier at UFC 248 main event on March 8 (IST). However, Whittaker had to pull out from the card. After losing his 185 lbs strap against Israel Adesanya at UFC 243, ‘Bobby Knuckles’ vowed to dig into the middleweight division once again. However, he had to cancel his plans because of an unfortunate incident. Last week, Robert Whittaker announced that he won’t be a part of the UFC 248 card through an Instagram post. The former middleweight king wrote, “I'm sorry to all my friends, supporters and family for not being able to fight in March. A lot has happened over the last 13 months and I need to take some time now to be with my family, slow things down and refocus. Sorry to everyone again but I'll be back. The best is yet to come."

Well, several media outlets have revealed that Robert Whittaker has pulled out from the fight to donate ‘bone marrow’ to his one-year-old daughter Lilliana.

Also Read | Experience Conor McGregor's 40-second KO Against Donald Cerrone At UFC 246 In Slow Motion

UFC: Robert Whittaker is a real-life superhero

According to Daily Mail and several other media outlets, the Australian’s one-year-old daughter Lilliana has fallen sick and she requires a bone marrow treatment to get cured. UFC President Dana White also said that ‘Bobby Knuckles’ is one of the most selfless fighters he has ever seen. While Dana White did not talk about Robert Whittaker and his family, the UFC president claimed that it’s purely Whittaker’s choice and he is okay with it. Take a look at Dana White’s interview.

Also Read | UFC: Dana White Claims Khabib Vs McGregor Rivalry Will Be Bigger Than Ali Vs Foreman

Also Read | Conor McGregor's Coach Wants 'The Notorious One' To Face THIS UFC Sensation

Also Read | Conor McGregor Calls Trump 'Phenomenal President', Netizens Dissapointed

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Robert Whittaker and UFC.com)