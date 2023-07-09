Israel Adesanya Crashes Inside UFC 290 Ring After Whittaker Vs Dricus Sent Shockwaves

UFC 290 turned out to be a treat for fight fans all around the world. There were calf kicks, takedowns, punches, submissions, KOs, TKOs, blood pouring out, and everything. However, the biggest highlight or one of the biggest talking points of the night emanated after the Robert Whittaker vs Dricus du Plessis middleweight bout. While the fight sent shockwaves all over the T-Mobile arena, what followed raised the intrigue of the crowd.

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus du Plessis: Finish sent shockwaves

UFC veteran and future hall of famer Robert Whittaker squared off against the dangerous Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290. The fight had all the buzz as unlike most times the challenge was Du Plessis was seen as a formidable one for the former UFC Middleweight champion. While the odds were in Whittaker's favor but the South African exhibited the dynamite that he carries in his hands, and against all the odds vanquished Robert Whittaker in the middle of the sell-out arena. Du Plessis won via TKO in round 2 of the fight.

DRICUS DU PLESSIS BROUGHT THE BOOM TO #UFC290 💥 pic.twitter.com/kbLJNWx06f — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 9, 2023

After the win Du Plessis, went out of the cage and met former US President Donald Trump and current UFC president Dana White. He then came inside for the post-match interview. A known figure was also there along with him.

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya come forward for an intense face-off

Following the win, Du Plessis purportedly became the contender for the UFC Middleweight Championship and to escalate matters Israel Adesanya, the current champion of the division, was present inside the stadium. The Last Stylebender made his way to the Octagon and an intense faceoff took place between the champion and potential challenger. Some words were exchanged and in the midst, Du Plessis stated that he is up for a match in Australia.

Nah 😭 what was happening to Izzy. Nah if Dricus Du Plessis beats Israel Adesanya, he’s the official N word pass owner. #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/6Y4OuZUdXX — Lord Rxn 🦀 (@Rxn_605) July 9, 2023

