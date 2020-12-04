Jake Paul Says He Was “selected By The Gods To Be The New Floyd Mayweather”

YouTuber Jake Paul recently labelled himself the “new Floyd Mayweather” after defeating former NBA player Nate Robinson on November 28. The Problem Child knocked Robinson out in the second round of their boxing match which took place underneath the big Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr card at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. This was Jake Paul’s second pro-boxing win, which came at one of the biggest PPVs of 2020.

Paul is certainly not short of confidence and is adamant his ‘vicious’ style can see him accelerate to the top of Boxing. While talking to BoxingScene earlier, Jake Paul claimed that he was born to be the “biggest star” in the sport and sell millions of PPVs. However, the 23-year-old has received a lot of heat from fans for comparing himself to Floyd Mayweather as ‘Money’ May is a pound-for-pound juggernaut, holding the undefeated record of 50-0.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, is also undefeated at 2-0, but all his wins have come against fighters with no boxing background. His first professional bout took place in January where he defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. The fight was lacklustre, with both YouTubers attempting to punch one another before Jake Paul saw an opening and knocked AnEsonGib out at 2:18 in the first round.

Fans believe that by comparing himself to Floyd Mayweather, Paul is disrespecting Mayweather who fought and defeated many top tier fighters in his career. His last bout came in 2017 when he defeated former UFC double champion Conor McGregor by TKO in the tenth round. After that, the 50-0 fighter announced his retirement but is rumoured to make his return in 2021.

Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis

Talking about Conor McGregor, Jake Paul called The Notorious One out after his bout with Nate Robinson. At the post-fight interview, Paul told Jim Gray that he talks “a lot of s***, but I back it up”. He said he has a lot of plans for his future as he hopes to take on the MMA icon in a boxing match. Not just that, he also called out Conor McGregor’s sparring partner Dillon Danis, calming “I'm gonna knock then both out”.

After knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson tonight, @jakepaul says he wants @TheNotoriousMMA and/or @dillondanis next and predicts he’d knock both out. (📽 @triller) pic.twitter.com/eubdl9j3kE — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 29, 2020

Image Source: Jake Paul, Floyd Mayweather/ Instagram