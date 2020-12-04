Jake Paul Made Whopping “eight-figures” From The Nate Robinson Fight: Watch

Despite holding a professional boxing record of 2-0, YouTuber Jake Paul is already making more than some elite-level boxers. The 23-year-old is very fresh in the boxing game, making his professional boxing debut in January 2020. His first bout was against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, whom he defeated by knock out in the second round. He then went on to KO former NBA player Nate Robinson at the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr card which took Twitter by storm.

Jake Paul has barely spent a few minutes inside the ring across both fights, however, he’s already taking home a good purse for his efforts. Earlier, it was reported that both Jake Paul and Nate Robinson made only $600 each for their fight, but recently Jake Paul revealed how much he actually earned from the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr event. While talking to ESPN, The Problem Child made it clear that he earned way more than $600.

Though he didn’t reveal how much he exactly got, he announced that he earned in “eight figures” (millions). “My deal was built into the backend structure of how well the event performed. ''The event performed incredibly well,” he explained. Filled with confidence, Jake Paul added that he truly believes he’ll “be the biggest prizefighter in the world” one day.

How much did Jake Paul make? Paul on being a world champion

The Cruiserweight stated that he aims to fight strong opponents in the future, including former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. Despite a 2-0 record, he claims that he’ll become a world champion one day as boxing legend Mike Tyson has agreed to take him under his wing. Previously, Jake Paul had received praise from Mike Tyson for his performance against Nate Robinson.

At the post-fight conference, the 54-year-old hailed Paul and other YouTube boxers for bringing new viewers to the sport. Not just that, ‘the Baddest Man on the Planet’ also thinks that the officials should give YouTube boxers a belt for saving the sport as UFC “was kicking our bu**s”. “Boxing was pretty much a dying sport. UFC was kicking our bu**s, and now we got these YouTube boxers boxing with 25 million views. Boxing’s going back. Thanks to the YouTube boxers,” he added.

