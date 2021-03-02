Jane Slater Net Worth: How Much Does The NFL Reporter Make? Personal Life And Relationship

Earlier on Monday, Texas-based NFL reporter, Jane Slater, faced backlash on social media after advertising and defending an unpaid internship for broadcast journalist students. Netizens hammered Slater for posting the ad and highlighted the fact that she came from a wealthy background, which meant that she had a safety net many could only dream of. However, social media has now been curious to know more about Slater's net worth and her salary after it was revealed that her late grandfather was the former president of the food manufacturing chain, Wolf Brand Chili.

ALSO READ: Drew Brees Creates Storm On Social Media After Intense Workout Video; NFL Fans React

Broadcast journalism students: exciting internship opportunity for you. Can you set up well lit zoom/Skype calls, record, edit them and want access to the league’s top draft prospects? It’s not with @BobbyBeltTX and I but it is in the DFW area. Unpaid. Great experience. Inbox me — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 1, 2021

Jane Slater clarifies Twitter post advertising unpaid internships

Soon after her post about unpaid internships caught the attention of netizens on Monday, the American journalist hit back at her critics, who deemed her post 'unethical'. Slater explained that she had three unpaid internships as a student and added that the work she did helped build her CV. However, some commenters were quick to point out that her family wealth meant that she had a safety net to fall back on.

Slater, in her final post on Monday, then clarified that she was only interested in helping an up and coming organisation. She also stated that "nobody should work for free but unpaid internships can help youngsters gain work experience that can help them in the future."

I have listened, engaged & now have some food for thought. Let me explain this “unpaid internship”, how we all got here in the comments section & what I’ve learned. Twitter isn’t the place but good & bad I always hope to learn something & hope you do too❤️ pic.twitter.com/NbMKuDCSvh — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 1, 2021

Jane Slater net worth and personal life details

According to reports from AllStarBio.com, Jane Slater's net worth is an estimated $1 million. Slater worked as a journalist for ESPN and the Longhorn Network prior to joining NFL Network in 2016. She also covered College World Series and college football bowl games. She then spent eight years covering news before turning her attention to covering sports which included co-hosting a radio talk show "Elf and Slater" for a year. She is currently working as a sideline reporter for CBS Sports, covering the Dallas Cowboys.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jane Slater? NFL Reporter Bashed Online Over Heated Debate On Unpaid Internships

Reports claim that Slater makes around $43,640 per year. Jane's late grandfather, Ray Shockley was the president of Wolf Brand Chili and later made it the official bowl of Texas.

While not much is known about Slater's personal life, reports suggest that the journalist isn't married and has no kids. However, she has often posted images on Instagram with Nick Hinkley, who is suspected to be her partner.

ALSO READ: Louis Nix Death: Texans Draft Pick Found Dead Days After Going Missing

ALSO READ: JJ Watt Cardinals Contract: NFL Star Signs Mega $31 MILLION Deal; Details And Salary

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits - Jane Slater Instagram