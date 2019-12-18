NFL Pro Bowl 2020 Rosters: Baltimore Ravens Tie Pro Bowl Record, Lamar Jackson Leads

The NFL Pro Bowl voting shut on December 13. As reported Republic earlier this week, Lamar Jackson led the Pro Bowl voting with over 700,000 votes to officially become the people’s choice for NFL Pro Bowl 2020. There was some more news coming out of Baltimore regarding the Pro Bowl after the final votes were counted.

A 10-game regular-season winning streak led by MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson meant that a record 12 Baltimore Ravens players were voted to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. The last team to have 12 players voted to the Pro Bowl were the Dallas Cowboys in 2007. Mark Andrews, Morgan Cox, Marlon Humphrey, Mark Ingram, Lamar Jackson, Matt Judon, Marcus Peters, Patrick Ricard, Ronnie Stanley, Earl Thomas, Justin Tucker, and Marshal Yanda were the Ravens players who made it to Pro Bowl 2020. AFC West leaders Kansas City Chiefs were the next best-represented side on the AFC Pro Bowl roster with six players making the cut, four of the six being starters. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was the surprise inclusion in the list.

2020 NFL Pro Bowl: New Orleans Saints dominate NFC Pro Bowl roster

A total of seven Saints players made it to the NFC Pro Bowl roster with the likes of Deonte Harris, Cameron Jordan, Marson Lattimore, Will Lutz and Michael Thomas being the starters. Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White made the Pro Bowl roster after an impressive couple of weeks, wherein his teammates labelled him as the best cornerback in the league. Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz was, perhaps, a tad unlucky to miss out. The Philadelphia Eagles were also one of the more represented sides on the NFC Pro Bowl roster with five players making the cut, four of them being starters. Interestingly, the lacklustre Dallas Cowboys also have four players on the NFC Pro Bowl roster.

With the NFL Pro Bowl rosters and starters decided as of this week, a mouth-watering AFC vs NFC matchup awaits NFL fans in January next year. The Pro Bowl is scheduled for January 26 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Interestingly, this will be the fourth consecutive year that Orlando will host the Pro Bowl game.