Jehan Daruvala Beats Michael Schumacher's Son Mick To Become 1st Indian Winner In F2 Race

Jehan Daruvala created history on Sunday after he became the first Indian to win a Formula 2 (F2) race during the Sakhir Grand Prix. The 22-year-old faced some stiff competition from racing legend Michael Schumacher's son Mick, and Daniel Ticktum, but managed to hold his end of the bargain to cross the chequered flag first. Mick Schumacher, who failed to make the podium on Sunday, was crowned as the overall F2 champion of the season.

Jehan Daruvala F2 win: 22-year-old becomes first Indian to win F2 race

Jehan Daruvala made his country proud on Sunday after he won the Sakhir Grand Prix in what was the final race of the F2 season. Driving for Carlin, the 22-year-old had a good launch from second but had to battle it out with Ticktum and Schumacher to the finish. The former forced Daruvala inside to take the lead followed by Schumacher pushing the Indian racer to third. However, the former Force India F1 team's prodigy made a good manoeuvre to get past Mick, who responded with a quick dash to retain his second spot.

JEHAN DARUVALA IS AN F2 RACE WINNER! 🏆🇮🇳👏



He leads home team mate Tsunoda (P2) and Ticktum (P3) for a @CarlinRacing one-two!#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F2 pic.twitter.com/h18iax3JaL — Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) December 6, 2020

Jehan then reeled off a couple of quick laps to catch up with Ticktum, putting pressure on the race leader with just 10 laps to finish. Ticktum finally relented under Daruvala's continued persistence and his mistakes gave the Indian racer a chance to take a sizeable lead into the contest. Eventually, the 22-year-old won the sprint race in Sakhir by 2.9 seconds, with teammate Yuki Tsunoda finishing second. Jehan Daruvala eventually finished at the 12th spot of the F2 Drivers standings but will hope to pose a title challenge next season especially with Mick having signed for Haas F1.

Speaking after his historic win, Daruvala said that motorsport is pretty big in India and he has a huge fan base in the country. The 22-year-old said that he was happy to make himself and the country proud after his maiden win, and hoped that the run continues. Jehan added that he wanted to prove that despite not having facilities as good as Europe, one can still make it with hard work and dedication. The Indian racer added that finishing the season on a high matters a lot to him especially after a rocky start to the campaign.

(Image Courtesy: Formula 2 Twitter)