Jehan Daruvala Creates History With F2 Win, Indian National Anthem Played At Podium: WATCH

Jehan Daruvala created history on Sunday after he became the first Indian ever win a Formula Two (F2) race. The 22-year-old achieved it during the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, beating the likes of Michael Schumacher's son Mick Schumacher to take the prize. Daruvala was the 12th different race to win an F2 title this season and will hope to mount a championship challenge next time around.

Daruvala F2 win: Indian fans rejoice as national anthem plays at the podium

Jehan Daruvala made himself and his country proud by becoming the first Indian to finish at the top of the podium in an F2 race. The 22-year-old was certainly the toast of the nation with his heroics, with many fans hoping that this turns out to be a sign of things to come for the Indian race driver. With Jehan finishing first, the Indian national anthem was played at the podium, and it was a moment of immense satisfaction for the supporters, who truly rejoiced the moment which gave them goosebumps.

This! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Our national anthem on the podium. What a proud moment! Congratulations to @JehanDaruvala pic.twitter.com/sJmszo3dft — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Chingri_Fiss) December 6, 2020

This is the first time that the national anthem is being played in Formula 2 proper. Karun Chandhok had won two podiums earlier for India, but they were in F2's previous avatar the GP2. Daruvala finished 12th in the F2 standings and will hope to build on his season-ending performance to mount a challenge next year. Mick Schumacher, who won the F2 championship this season, will move on to F1 next season having signed for Haas F1 team.

Jehan Daruvala was always marked as an exciting racing prospect since he first broke onto the scene as a protégé of the Force India F1 team, after being one of three winners of a 'One in a Billion hunt' organised by the team in 2011. The 22-year-old was coached by Rayomand Banajee in his early days as Daruvala won karting championships across Asia and Europe, before making the jump to Formula Renault 2.0 in 2015. After a stint in European Formula 3, the Indian racer enjoyed a stellar FIA Formula 3 season, finishing third overall, prompting him to reunite with Carlin for the 2020 F2 season. Daruvala finished 12th, but won the Sakhir Grand Prix, providing a glimpse of his talent.

(Image Courtesy: Carlin Twitter)